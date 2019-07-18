INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Clarification - First Tranche Payment for Oceans

18 July 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Clarification Announcement re: First Tranche Payment Completed for Oceans Wilderness

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company, wishes to provide clarification on the announcement dated 16 July 2019 ("16 July RNS")' re the issue of of 938,735 new ordinary shares in the Company ("New Shares") to Van Zuijlekom Afrika Trust ("VZAT"), and the first payment for the Oceans Wilderness boutique hotel located in the Garden Route in South Africa (www.oceanswilderness.co.za).

The Company wishes to clarify that is has issued and allotted the New Shares to RSP Beteiligungs GmbH ("RSP"), a company owned by and a Person Closely Associated with Rainer Spekowius, Executive Chairman of Intosol, and that RSP has agreed to transfer 938,735 existing ordinary shares in the Company currently owed by it to VZAT, as outlined in the RNS released on 29 May 2019.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the New Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 24 July 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue ("Admission").

Upon Admission, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company will consist of 13,213,853 ordinary shares ("Enlarged Issued Share Capital"). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Following the issue of the New Shares, RSP is interested in 7,562,648 ordinary shares in the Company equating to 57.23 % of the enlarged Issued Share Capital.

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius

Executive Chairman INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Claire Noyce

(Corporate Broker) Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner

(Financial PR) St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences. To improve margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).

The SOUL Private Collection

INTOSOL's SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za). The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow's End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.

INTOSOL Private Travel Design

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.

