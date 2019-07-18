sprite-preloader
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 18

Pan African Resources PLC

("Pan African" or "the company" or "the group")

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Shareholders are advised that Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to the board of directors of Pan African with effect from 17 July 2019. Yvonne Themba (aged 54) has over 30 years' experience as an executive within the insurance, mining, telecommunication and investment industries. Charles Needham (aged 65) is a mining executive with approximately 40 years' experience in the mining industry.

Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented: "The Board is delighted to welcome Yvonne and Charles as independent non-executive directors, we believe they will further strengthen theexpertise available to our board, and we look forward to working with them."

Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have confirmed that other than the information disclosed below there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

Yvonne Themba:Charles Needham:
Adopt A School Foundation (NPO)Alphamin Resources Corporation
Canadoce Investments Close Corporation (CC)Divitiae Holdings Ltd
Bo Themba Projects (Pty) LtdImagined Earth (Pty) Ltd
Clique Marketing (Pty) LtdKinsenda Copper Company SARL
Pfortner Solutions (Pty) LtdMETPROP (Pty) Ltd
Mathomo Packhouse (Pty) LtdMetQuip (Pty) Ltd
Talamati Asset Managers (Pty) LtdOrpheus Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Talamati Capital Managers (Pty) LtdRuashi Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Jula Investments (Pty) Ltd
Varsbegin (Pty) Ltd

Previous directorships held in the last 5 years:

Yvonne Themba:Charles Needham:
ORCE (Pty) LtdChibuluma Mines Plc
New Era Agricultural Development (Pty) LtdMaranda Mines (Pty) Ltd
AAS Logistics Investments (Pty) LtdMetorex Copper Corporation DRC (Pty) Ltd
McDonald's Corporation (SA)Resolution Recycling CC
Shanduka Properties (Pty) Ltd
Shanduka Restaurants Company (Pty) Ltd
MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd
Great Karoo Meat Suppliers (Pty) Ltd
18 Acacia Road (Pty) Ltd
Phembani Share Scheme 2007 (Pty) Ltd
The Todwil Company of SA (Pty) Ltd
Alpha Investment Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd
Lilitha Strategic Investments (Public Company)
Black Umbrellas (NPO)
Gidani (Pty) Ltd
Shanduka Group (Pty) Ltd
Shanduka Beverages (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
YTSM Group (Pty) Ltd
Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Shanduka Black Umbrellas Energy (Pty) Ltd
Fevertree consulting (Pty) Ltd
Grindrod (South Africa) Ltd
Fuelogic (Pty) Ltd

Rosebank

18 July 2019

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil Dexter
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644		John Prior
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory (Proprietary) Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0)11 880 0037		Jeffrey Couch/Neil Elliot/Thomas Rider
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 236 1010
Bobby Morse/Chris Judd
Buchanan
Public & Investor Relations UK
Office: +44 (0)20 7466 5000
paf@buchanan.uk.com		Website: www.panafricanresources.com

© 2019 PR Newswire

