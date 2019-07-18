Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 18
Pan African Resources PLC
("Pan African" or "the company" or "the group")
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Shareholders are advised that Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to the board of directors of Pan African with effect from 17 July 2019. Yvonne Themba (aged 54) has over 30 years' experience as an executive within the insurance, mining, telecommunication and investment industries. Charles Needham (aged 65) is a mining executive with approximately 40 years' experience in the mining industry.
Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented: "The Board is delighted to welcome Yvonne and Charles as independent non-executive directors, we believe they will further strengthen theexpertise available to our board, and we look forward to working with them."
Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have confirmed that other than the information disclosed below there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.
Current directorships:
|Yvonne Themba:
|Charles Needham:
|Adopt A School Foundation (NPO)
|Alphamin Resources Corporation
|Canadoce Investments Close Corporation (CC)
|Divitiae Holdings Ltd
|Bo Themba Projects (Pty) Ltd
|Imagined Earth (Pty) Ltd
|Clique Marketing (Pty) Ltd
|Kinsenda Copper Company SARL
|Pfortner Solutions (Pty) Ltd
|METPROP (Pty) Ltd
|Mathomo Packhouse (Pty) Ltd
|MetQuip (Pty) Ltd
|Talamati Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd
|Orpheus Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Talamati Capital Managers (Pty) Ltd
|Ruashi Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Jula Investments (Pty) Ltd
|Varsbegin (Pty) Ltd
Previous directorships held in the last 5 years:
|Yvonne Themba:
|Charles Needham:
|ORCE (Pty) Ltd
|Chibuluma Mines Plc
|New Era Agricultural Development (Pty) Ltd
|Maranda Mines (Pty) Ltd
|AAS Logistics Investments (Pty) Ltd
|Metorex Copper Corporation DRC (Pty) Ltd
|McDonald's Corporation (SA)
|Resolution Recycling CC
|Shanduka Properties (Pty) Ltd
|Shanduka Restaurants Company (Pty) Ltd
|MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd
|Great Karoo Meat Suppliers (Pty) Ltd
|18 Acacia Road (Pty) Ltd
|Phembani Share Scheme 2007 (Pty) Ltd
|The Todwil Company of SA (Pty) Ltd
|Alpha Investment Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd
|Lilitha Strategic Investments (Public Company)
|Black Umbrellas (NPO)
|Gidani (Pty) Ltd
|Shanduka Group (Pty) Ltd
|Shanduka Beverages (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
|YTSM Group (Pty) Ltd
|Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Shanduka Black Umbrellas Energy (Pty) Ltd
|Fevertree consulting (Pty) Ltd
|Grindrod (South Africa) Ltd
|Fuelogic (Pty) Ltd
Rosebank
18 July 2019
