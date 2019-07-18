Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change

Pan African Resources PLC

("Pan African" or "the company" or "the group")

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Shareholders are advised that Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to the board of directors of Pan African with effect from 17 July 2019. Yvonne Themba (aged 54) has over 30 years' experience as an executive within the insurance, mining, telecommunication and investment industries. Charles Needham (aged 65) is a mining executive with approximately 40 years' experience in the mining industry.

Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented: "The Board is delighted to welcome Yvonne and Charles as independent non-executive directors, we believe they will further strengthen theexpertise available to our board, and we look forward to working with them."

Yvonne Themba and Charles Needham have confirmed that other than the information disclosed below there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

Yvonne Themba: Charles Needham: Adopt A School Foundation (NPO) Alphamin Resources Corporation Canadoce Investments Close Corporation (CC) Divitiae Holdings Ltd Bo Themba Projects (Pty) Ltd Imagined Earth (Pty) Ltd Clique Marketing (Pty) Ltd Kinsenda Copper Company SARL Pfortner Solutions (Pty) Ltd METPROP (Pty) Ltd Mathomo Packhouse (Pty) Ltd MetQuip (Pty) Ltd Talamati Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd Orpheus Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd Talamati Capital Managers (Pty) Ltd Ruashi Holdings (Pty) Ltd Jula Investments (Pty) Ltd Varsbegin (Pty) Ltd

Previous directorships held in the last 5 years:

Yvonne Themba: Charles Needham: ORCE (Pty) Ltd Chibuluma Mines Plc New Era Agricultural Development (Pty) Ltd Maranda Mines (Pty) Ltd AAS Logistics Investments (Pty) Ltd Metorex Copper Corporation DRC (Pty) Ltd McDonald's Corporation (SA) Resolution Recycling CC Shanduka Properties (Pty) Ltd Shanduka Restaurants Company (Pty) Ltd MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd Great Karoo Meat Suppliers (Pty) Ltd 18 Acacia Road (Pty) Ltd Phembani Share Scheme 2007 (Pty) Ltd The Todwil Company of SA (Pty) Ltd Alpha Investment Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd Lilitha Strategic Investments (Public Company) Black Umbrellas (NPO) Gidani (Pty) Ltd Shanduka Group (Pty) Ltd Shanduka Beverages (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd YTSM Group (Pty) Ltd Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd Shanduka Black Umbrellas Energy (Pty) Ltd Fevertree consulting (Pty) Ltd Grindrod (South Africa) Ltd Fuelogic (Pty) Ltd

Rosebank

18 July 2019