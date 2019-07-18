Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder"), an established cannabis and vape retail operator intending to become one of North America's leading hemp-infused medical and lifestyle company, today announced that it signed its first hemp agreement for the supply of full spectrum products to support Spyder's debut of a hemp infused product line to be sold across the U.S. under its SPDR(R) brand.

Spyder is expanding its chain of hemp-infused medical and lifestyle product shops with their new brand called SPDR (R). These boutique shops will stock Spyder's SPDR (R) branded hemp infused products developed for an aging, health and wellness demographic. Spyder will offer a wide array of hemp-infused product offerings including; muscle balm, face oil, body lotion and bath salts, as well as hemp-infused tinctures, capsules and sprays. In addition, hemp is a natural source of CBD, the non-intoxicating component of cannabis that can be used for health and wellness purposes in jurisdictions where legally permitted.

The hemp industry is booming and has the potential to become a $22 billion business by 2022, according to cannabis-focused research firm Brightfield Group. "Spyder plans on executing an aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail brand in the U.S. hemp market," stated Daniel Pelchovitz, CEO and President of Spyder. "We are very pleased to partner with this producer which will provide the product formulation and packaging to help create a premium product line for consumers across the U.S."

The initial launch will feature four distinct hemp-derived products; Balms at 125mg and 500mg strength, tinctures at 300mg, 500mg and 1,000mg strength, soft gel capsules at 15mg strength and a pet line starting with tinctures at 300 mg strength.

About Spyder Cannabis

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores, and two cannabis accessory stores, in Ontario, with locations in Woodbridge, Scarborough, Burlington, Pickering and Niagara Falls. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis and hemp derived market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with plans to create a significant footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian retail and U.S. boutique retail and kiosks in high traffic peripheral areas.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Spyder Cannabis Inc.

Dan Pelchovitz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (905) 265-8273

Email: dan@spydervapes.com

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Bullseye Corporate

quast@bullseyecorporate.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur..

These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Any number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46346