The Crevalle Group Achieves Silver Salesforce Consulting Partner Status

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The Crevalle Group is now a Silver Salesforce Consulting Partner, an achievement reflecting consistent excellence in Salesforce consulting, says Will Drescher, President, The Crevalle Group.

Salesforce consulting partners offer specialized expertise in Salesforce solutions. Advancement to the Silver level requires a partner to maintain high customer satisfaction scores and growth in the total number of certified Salesforce professionals available for client projects.

"Since day one, The Crevalle Group has been exclusively focused on matching customers to the best available Salesforce talent," says Drescher. "We're pleased to be recognized in the Salesforce Partner program for our commitment to our clients and the quality of our work."

Working with a trusted partner like The Crevalle Group helps businesses speed the return on their Salesforce investment through access to vetted and certified consultant talent with specialized technical skill and industry expertise.

"When we founded the company, we decided to focus on one thing and do it well and be the best in our category, and that's our goal in everything we do at The Crevalle Group, to be the best Salesforce partner for staffing and consulting," says Drescher.

About The Crevalle Group

The Crevalle Group was founded by contract staffing and IT professionals to support Salesforce customers and help them achieve their most critical business goals. Our mission is to meet the needs of Salesforce clients by matching them to highly-skilled Salesforce consultants across all industries and verticals. Learn more at www.thcrevallegroup.com.

