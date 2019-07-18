MediaZest Plc - Timing of Final Results - Update
London, July 18
18 July 2019
MediaZest plc
("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)
Timing of Financial Results - Update
MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, announces that the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are now expected to be announced in August 2019, following similar timing to the prior year.
The Board believes the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be broadly in line with market expectations, with revenue in excess of £3million.
|Enquiries:
|Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc
|0845 207 9378
|David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|020 3470 0470
|Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP
|020 3764 2341
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Notes to Editors:
About MediaZest
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .