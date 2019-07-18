sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Timing of Final Results - Update

PR Newswire

London, July 18

18 July 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Timing of Financial Results - Update

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, announces that the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are now expected to be announced in August 2019, following similar timing to the prior year.

The Board believes the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be broadly in line with market expectations, with revenue in excess of £3million.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .


