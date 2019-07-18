MediaZest Plc - Timing of Final Results - Update

18 July 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Timing of Financial Results - Update

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, announces that the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are now expected to be announced in August 2019, following similar timing to the prior year.

The Board believes the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be broadly in line with market expectations, with revenue in excess of £3million.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

