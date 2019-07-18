sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.07.2019 | 15:28
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 18

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST plc (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
All information is at 30 June 2019 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value12.8%5.4%3.6%58.0%16.9%
Share price12.4%3.5%2.5%60.1%9.1%
EMIX Global Mining Index (Net)*11.3%7.3%12.4%63.5%39.0%
(Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, EMIX Global Mining Index, Datastream
At month end
Net asset value including income1:441.05p
Net asset value capital only:435.50p
1 Includes net revenue of 5.55p
Share price:375.50p
Discount to NAV2:14.9%
Total assets:£892.0m
Net yield3:5.1%
Net gearing:9.7%
Ordinary shares in issue:176,330,242
Ordinary shares held in treasury:16,681,600
Ongoing charges4:0.9%
2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on a quarterly interim dividend of 4.00p per share declared on 2 May 2019 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019 and quarterly interim dividends of 3.00p per share declared on 7 August 2018 and 8 November 2018 and a final dividend of 9.00p per share announced on 28 February 2019 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018.
4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Sector% TotalCountry Analysis% Total
AssetsAssets
Diversified42.3Global60.0
Gold20.7Latin America12.7
Copper17.9Australasia10.4
Silver & Diamonds5.7Canada6.6
Industrial Minerals5.6Other Africa1.7
Coal1.5South Africa1.0
Materials0.7USA1.0
Nickel0.7Kazakhstan0.9
Zinc0.2Indonesia0.6
Aluminium0.1Russia0.5
Molybdenum0.1China0.1
Iron Ore0.1Argentina0.1
Current assets4.4Current assets4.4
----------
100.0100.0
==========
Ten Largest Investments

Company		% Total
Assets
BHP10.5
Rio Tinto9.6
Vale:
Equity
Debenture
5.3
2.8
Newmont Mining4.7
First Quantum Minerals4.1
Oz Minerals Brazil:
Royalty2.3
Equity1.8
Teck Resources 4.0
Barrick Gold3.5
Glencore3.1
Agnico Eagle Mines3.1

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
The Company's NAV increased by 12.8% in June, outperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which increased by 11.3%.

Despite continued geopolitical and economic risk, markets rebounded in June, as there were hopes for progress in trade talks between the US and China at the G20 summit. In addition, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) and the European Central Bank remained dovish in their tone, with the market pricing in a greater probability of a rate cut, leading to the MSCI World Index returning +6.5% (in USD). However, in terms of economic data, this continued to be soft, with the release of weak ISM new orders and weak PMI readings for China and Europe. Elsewhere, geopolitical noise continued in the Middle East, with four tankers attacked, the US threatening additional sanctions on Iran, and Iran continuing to strive to reach its maximum limit of enriched uranium, which would violate the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Against this backdrop, the mining sector performed positively. In terms of the mined commodities, iron ore was the strongest performer, rising by 10.4% over the month to a near 5-year high of $118/tonne, on the back of continued market tightness. Elsewhere, June was a spectacular month for gold and gold equities, with gold rising by 8.6% to a 6-year high of $1,412/oz. and gold equities exhibiting a beta of over 2 to the upwards move. Gold benefited from the convergence of several key factors. The US dollar, which weakened after the Fed hinted at upcoming rate cuts in 2019 and the DXY (a US dollar index) fell from 97.5 to 96.2. For reference, gold and the US dollar tend to have a strong inverse relationship. Meanwhile, real yields, which represent the true opportunity cost of holding gold, plunged with the US 10-year yield falling to 2.01% (having started 2019 at 2.69%), whilst US CPI remained relatively flat also coming in around 2.0%. Other tailwinds for gold included the aforementioned rising geopolitical risk, which led to safe haven demand for gold. (Figures in USD)

In the Company, outperformance was driven primarily by our exposure to the copper sub-sector, with our positions in Ero Copper, Ivanhoe and Lundin Mining appearing amongst the top contributors to performance over the month.

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating close to record free cash flow today, whilst balance sheets are in strong shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Whilst US-China trade tensions are fuelling uncertainty, our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through the remainder of this year. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise
18 July 2019
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.co.uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta