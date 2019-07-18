Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract, as of June 30, 2019 18-Jul-2019 / 15:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris) announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2019: * 65,533 shares * 44,617.29 EUR As a reminder, as of December 31, 2018, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account: * 64,597 shares * 32,659.90 EUR About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 6.2 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. The Group has 591 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia Marie de Lauzon jjullia@actifin.fr Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AQJLFJCFNP [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 843429 End of Announcement EQS News Service 843429 18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=843429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49f9cfa33281f25cdf4a2a180df832f6&application_id=843429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2019 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)