Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences' PCT Platform Highlighted at International Conference in China

Scientists from the Elite Westlake University Report on the Use of the PCT Platform to Significantly Improve the Preparation of Clinical Laboratory Specimens for Evaluation

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that its flagship Barocycler 2320EXTREME instrument was prominently featured at a three-day, internationally-attended scientific conference held at the elite Westlake University ("Westlake") in Hangzhou, China. One of the primary conference organizers was Professor Tiannan Guo, MD., PhD, a well-known protein research scientist. In 2017, Professor Guo's Westlake laboratory was named a PBI Center of Excellence.

Professor Guo and internationally recognized proteomics expert Professor Ruedi Aebersold (ETH-Zurich, Switzerland) are the co-developers of PCT-SWATH, a breakthrough method in high throughput proteomic sample analysis. PCT-SWATH is a novel proteomics method that combines the unique capabilities of PBI's patented pressure cycling technology ("PCT") for sample preparation (a critical step in the research process) with the cutting-edge analytical capabilities of SCIEX's mass spectrometry SWATH method. Data strongly indicate that PCT-SWATH allows scientists to reproducibly identify, extract, and quantify more proteins from complex samples types in a shorter time period than other current methods, potentially facilitating the path to earlier and superior biological insights and discoveries.

Under Professor Guo's leadership and direction, his laboratory at Westlake University has grown to have the largest number of PCT Barocycler systems in the world, with eight instruments to meet the demand of preparing thousands of tissue samples for analysis. Professor Guo said: "Many of the studies on cancer biopsy tissues performed at Westlake and in the laboratories of our collaboration partners rely critically on PBI's PCT platform to rapidly and reproducibly extract high quality proteins from tumor tissues for analysis by mass spectrometry. It is hoped that such activities will eventually result in the discovery of new biomarkers of disease and possibly even new drug targets."

Professor Guo continued: "PCT is a novel, enabling technology platform. My team and I believe that the PCT platform can help researchers worldwide make new discoveries in multiple fields, including proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. We were able to use used the Westlake University conference to educate research scientists on the features and benefits of the PCT platform. Many scientists left the conference with an excellent understanding of the advantages of PCT, and how this platform technology can help them in their research, especially in the area of preparing cancer biopsy samples for evaluation. We believe the use of the PCT platform will continue to grow in China and elsewhere."

Roxana McCloskey, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for PBI, said, "We are very pleased that the PCT platform was featured in several presentations during the three-day Westlake Conference and was the focus of a scientific session entitled Reproducible preparation of clinical specimens using Pressure Cycling Technology. On the third day of the conference, many attendees participated in a hands-on workshop that demonstrated the use of the PCT platform in preparing high quality tissue biopsy samples for evaluation, a very large market opportunity for PBI (the aspiration and biopsy needle market alone is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2024. Research and Markets, July 2019)."

Ms. McCloskey continued: "Our Chinese distributor (PowerTech Technology Co.) attended the conference and had the opportunity to speak with many potential customers about the Barocycler 2320EXTREME. We believe this conference has significantly increased awareness of our PCT platform among protein scientists in China and other countries, and that it will result in a number of instrument sales in the future."

About Westlake University

Westlake University is a non-profit research institute dedicated to the advancement of natural sciences and the frontiers of engineering disciplines. Located in the beautiful Cloud Town of Xihu District, Hangzhou, China, Westlake University strives to represent the scientific strength of China, to influence the nation's future, and to promote inclusive development and progress. Westlake University aims at establishing a top-level research-oriented global university. At Westlake University, scientific knowledge and technological advancement are utilized to have a real-life impact on the world and to benefit human beings. Leading talent with innovative spirit and capabilities are trained to become the driving force of China's development.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., CBD Oil and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

