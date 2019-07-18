sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,856 Euro		+0,096
+3,46 %
WKN: A2ATFX ISIN: CA91913D1069 Ticker-Symbol: 7LV 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,784
2,847
16:11
2,767
2,839
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS CORP
VALENS GROWORKS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALENS GROWORKS CORP2,856+3,46 %
FN Beta