Valens GroWorks Corp Remains Bullish on Record ResultsValens GroWorks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF, CVE:VGW) has been one of the strongest marijuana stocks in an otherwise underwhelming cannabis sector. Currently trading near $3.20 per share, VGWCF stock is up about 225% year-to-date and is about 2.5% from its 52-week high.What's juicing Valens GroWorks stock? Record first-quarter and second-quarter financial results, increased annual extraction capacity, and new extraction agreements with the likes of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) and HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO).While even some of the biggest names in the cannabis sector are burning up.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...