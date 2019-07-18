Today, on July 18, 2019, Mantex Aktiebolag published its interim report for the second quarter of 2019 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (MANTEX, ISIN code SE0009663339, order book ID 136007) and warrants (MANTEX TO 2, ISIN code SE0012011740, order book ID 167987) of Mantex Aktiebolag shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.