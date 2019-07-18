Food Processing Suppliers Association: Learn About The Challenges in Production, Sales, and Marketing of Cannabis Products During a Webinar Sponsored by Process Expo and FPSA

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and PROCESS EXPO will be sponsoring a Food Engineering webinar focused on the production, sale, and marketing of cannabis products on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2 pm ET. This complimentary webinar will be presented by Sharon Mayl, Senior Advisor for Policy to the Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, FDA, and Thuy Vu, Director of Operations and Regulatory Affairs, Hammer Enterprises Integrated Systems, one of the largest vertically integrated industrial hemp companies in Colorado and the only cannabis company to have received the Colorado Department of Environment's Environmental Leadership Program Achievement Award. The webinar is a prelude to three cannabis-focused sessions that will be part of the education program at PROCESS EXPO, to be held October 8-11 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"Given the increased interest in legal cannabis edibles and beverages, we are pleased to partner with BNP Media to offer this timely webinar. Combined with several sessions as part of the PROCESS EXPO education program, these opportunities will provide our members with important information to ensure the quality and safety of processing," said David Seckman, President of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Our attendees who are interested in learning more about cannabis processing will also have the opportunity to explore the PROCESS EXPO exhibit hall to find solutions for bakery ingredients, fillings, and mixes, aseptic processing, chocolate and cocoa, cooking, flavors, blending and batching, weighing, and much more."

The webinar, "Cannabis Products: A Discussion of the Challenges in Production, Sales and Marketing," will focus on how the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill has fueled competition among food and beverage manufacturers of innovative hemp-derived cannabis products. Participants will hear about the FDA's specific policy interests around the issue, get an overview of the FDA's role in regulating cannabis products, and learn the challenges around these products, including different regulations from state to state. Participants will also better understand how to identify and address the food safety concerns surrounding CBD, hemp-deprived concentrates, and CBD-infused products. To register for the webinar, click here.

In her current role, Sharon Mayl oversees and manages significant policy initiatives related to food safety, and currently focuses on implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Mayl is also the lead for the food program on issues related to cannabis and co-chairs the internal FDA working group on this issue. In addition to her role at Hammer Enterprises Integrated Systems,Thuy Vu is the Founder and CEO of Thuy Vu Consulting, a consulting firm committed to training and educating industry and government agencies on food safety, general safety, and the occupational health hazards of marijuana and industrial hemp consumer product manufacturing, in an effort to promote overall public health and safety.

PROCESS EXPO will feature three education sessions on cannabis including "How to Break into Legal Cannabis Edibles and Beverages Product Development"; "Improving the Supply Chain for Development of Legal Cannabis Edibles and Beverages"; and "Unique QA/QC and Food Safety Considerations in Legal Cannabis Edibles and Beverages R&D." All the latest information about the sessions and exhibitors can be found at https://www.myprocessexpo.com/industry-sectors/cannabis-processing/ .

PROCESS EXPO, the global food equipment and technology show, represents the pinnacle of food technology and brings together the world's most successful food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, and leaders in the field of academia. PROCESS EXPO is owned and organized by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries.

To register or for information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.orgor (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.



FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

