Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: AGM results 2019 18-Jul-2019 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 July 2019 Lenta Ltd. (the "Company") Results of voting at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 18 July 2019. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below: FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD 1. Ordinary Resolution 77,542,417 94.78 4,269,305 5.22 0 to re-elect Alexey Mordashov as a Director. 2. Ordinary Resolution 77,730,971 95.01 4,080,751 4.99 0 to re-elect Michael Lynch-Bell as a Director 3. Ordinary Resolution 77,730,971 95.01 4,080,751 4.99 0 to re-elect Julia Solovieva as a Director 4. Ordinary Resolution 77,542,417 94.78 4,269,305 5.22 0 to re-elect Maxim Bakhtin as a Director 5. Ordinary Resolution 77,542,417 94.78 4,269,305 5.22 0 to re-elect Roman Vasilkov as a Director 6. Ordinary Resolution 77,730,971 95.01 4,080,751 4.99 0 to re-elect Stephen Johnson as a Director 7. Ordinary Resolution 77,542,417 94.78 4,269,305 5.22 0 to re-elect Alexey Kulichenko as a Director 8. Ordinary Resolution 81,811,722 100.00 0 0.00 0 to re-appoint Ernst & Young LLC as the auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) 9. Ordinary Resolution 81,811,725 100.00 0 0.00 0 to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [1]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the AGM was 97,585,932. For further information, please contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112 Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: RAG TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 13941 EQS News ID: 843503 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=843503&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=843503&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

