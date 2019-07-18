HONOR's Latest EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 Upgrade Gives Users More for Less

Download the upgrade on your HONOR phone for an enhanced intelligent experience

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR announces that the new EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 update, an upgrade from EMUI 9.0/Magic UI 2.0, is being officially rolled out across selected HONOR devices. The update brings faster and better performance, intelligent video editing, and a new and look to HONOR smartphones to benefit users' daily lives. The upgrade has arrived for HONOR 20 LITE and HONOR View20 in June. Other devices including HONOR 8X, HONOR 10, HONOR Play, HONOR View10 and HONOR 10 LITE will receive upgrades starting from July.

At the same time, HONOR is also offering attractive discounts for a number of the newly upgraded devices on Argos, Amazon, CPW, Very and John Lewis in the UK throughout July. The HONOR View 20 (256GB and 128GB variants), that feature a 48MP rear camera and punch-hole FullView display, will be available at £449.99 and £349.99 respectively. The HONOR 20 LITE, the latest triple-lens value-beast will be available at an attractive price of £219.99, along with other exciting deals for HONOR 10, HONOR 10 LITE and HONOR 8X.

HONOR is dedicated to delivering the best possible value and a continual improvement of the smartphone experience for its fans. "With the new EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 update, we offer an innovative performance with system speed enhancements to help our users lead an intelligent life," said George Zhao, President of HONOR.

EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 top features includes:

Faster and Better Performance

GPU Turbo 3.0, the new generation of the all-powerful GPU Turbo, covers a total of 25 mainstream games for users to enjoy an ultimate high frame rate and low power consumption gaming experience. The new update reduces SoC (System-on-Chip) power consumption during gameplay by 10% while offering top-quality graphics.

The all-new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) improves the smoothness and performance of all HONOR smartphones. This increases random read performance by an average of 20%, app start-up speed by 10%, data reading performance in a low-memory condition, and improves the security of system files.

Intelligent Vlog Video Editing

EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1's powerful AI vlog editing feature makes editing easy and lets users create professional-level vlogs for social sharing in just one click. The system intelligently recognizes and scores frames from a video to extract the essence. It also automatically adds presets, background music and special effects to turn users' most memorable moments into a cinematic clip.

New and Better Look

It's the small things that count. To improve the user experience with the interface, app icons have been revamped to be more realistic, and their borders have been defined to increase readability.

The new EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 theme also features a set of beautiful wallpapers to give HONOR phones a brand-new look. The wallpapers capture the in-the-moment beauty of color collision and fluttering silk that gives the phone its visual spectacle.

Smarter All-Scenario Living with AR Measure (currently only available on HONOR View20)

Coupled with TOF (Time of Flight) cameras and cutting-edge AR technology, Magic UI 2.1 allows users to take a quick measurement for objects and people. The app serves as a portable measurement tool for length, area, and volume with a single touch.

To update to EMUI 9.1, users can simply go to 'Setting', then tap on 'System', and select 'Software Update'.

HONOR's latest sales offer in the UK:

Product Original Suggested Retail Price Promotional Suggested Retail Price Main retailers Sales Period HONOR 10 £349.99 £249.99 Argos, Amazon, CPW, Very, John Lewis July 1 to July 31 HONOR View20 (256GB) £579.99 £449.99 Argos, Amazon, CPW, Very, John Lewis July 1 to July 31 HONOR View20 (128GB) £499.99 £349.99 Argos, Amazon, CPW, Very, John Lewis July 1 to July 31 HONOR 20 Lite £249.99 £219.99 CPW, Argos, Amazon, Very, John Lewis July 5 to July 20 HONOR 8X £229.99 £199.99 CPW, Argos, Amazon, Very, John Lewis July 1 to July 31

