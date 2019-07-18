|Online version (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/Publications/emails/events/Online/Invitation-hy19-online.html)
|Presentation for media, analysts and investors
|Tuesday, 30 July 2019 | From 8:30 (CEST) | Zurich
| Dear Sir/Madam,
We cordially invite you to join the presentation of GAM's half-year 2019 results which will be held via webcast exclusively and which will take place as follows:
Programme
|Date:
|Tuesday, 30 July 2019
|Time:
|8:30am CEST (7:30am GMT, 2:30am EST)
|Web location:
|www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019)
| The results will be presented via webcast by Group CEO David Jacob and Group CFO Richard McNamara.
To join the online presentation, please complete the registration form (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/2019-half-year-results-presentation/ ?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019). The webcast link will be made available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019).
Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.
Detailed information on the half-year 2019 results of GAM Holding AG will be available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019) from 7:00am CEST on Tuesday, 30 July 2019.
|To listen in to the presentation by telephone:
|UK Free Phone
|0800 376 79 22
|UK Local
|+44 2071 928 000
|USA Free Phone
|1866 966 1396
|Switzerland Local
|+41 31 580 0059
|Germany Local
|+49 69 2443 7351
|Please provide the code 7784052 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.
|Presentation playback:
|UK Local
|+44 844 571 8951
|USA Local
|+1 (917) 677 7532
|Switzerland Local
|+44 (0) 333 300 9785
|Germany Local
|+49 302 150 2868
|Please enter the code 7784052 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 2 August 2019 at 2:30pm CEST.
|To watch the webcast of the presentation:
|The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.
|Kind regards,
|Marc Duckeck
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG
|Tobias Plangg
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG
|Patrick Zuppiger
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG
|Jessica Grassi
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG
