Houston Texans Donate $115,000 to the YMCA of Greater Houston in Memory of Robert C. McNair

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The Houston Texans are proud to announce a $115,000 donation to the YMCA of Greater Houston in memory of late Houston Texans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair. This contribution was made possible through the generous gifts given in memory of Mr. McNair following his passing in November 2018.

"Bob was so proud of our partnership with the YMCA which began in 2008," Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes said. "Our initial and ongoing support of the Houston Texans YMCA has helped to sustainably transform the Palm Center community in the Third Ward. Also, our collaborative initiatives with Houston's network of YMCAs have made a positive impact across our community. We are so pleased that the donations made in his name will help to provide a safe, fun and free place for teens in Houston this summer. It is a wonderful way to honor his legacy."

The donation is directly funding the YMCA of Greater Houston's Epic Summer Fun Program, providing all rising ninth graders in Houston the opportunity to join any of the 26 YMCAs in the Greater Houston area for free this summer. Students receive access to unlimited group exercise classes, swimming, basketball and more. The program also provides fun social events every month as well as opportunities for leadership development and service learning.

"The YMCA is honored to receive this gift in memory of Mr. McNair from the Houston Texans Foundation, his friends and family, and the McNair Family," said Stephen Ives, President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Houston. "It has given us the confidence to make a bold statement of inclusion for teens in our community. We look forward to growing the impact of this gift as we develop the Summer Teen Initiative this summer and, in the years, to come."

"The YMCA summer membership helps me promote my self-care and well-being, make new friends, build muscle and strength for high school sports," said Landon Woods, a rising 9th grader attending Foster HS Lamar Consolidated.

This gift is part of ongoing support from the Houston Texans and McNair Foundation to the YMCA of Greater Houston totaling more than $3 million since 2002 to aid in key programming such as social justice initiatives, youth physical activity, teen leadership, and health and wellness programming.

More than 1,298 teens have taken advantage of this opportunity since June 1. The program runs through August 31. For more information, visit www.YMCAHouston.org.

SOURCE: Houston Texans

