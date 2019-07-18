Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announced its consolidated first-half revenues for the period ending June 30, 2019.

in €000 H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Revenue* 4,976 4,565 +9% of which Theranostics 2,070 1,845 +12% of which LISA TRACKER kits in routine use 2,041 1,845 +11% of which IVD 2,906 2,720 +7% *Figures under audit

As of 30th June 2019, Theradiag posted first-half revenues of €5.0 million in 2019, up 9% from €4.6 million in H1 2018.

Theranostics posted a 12% growth, primarily driven by LISA TRACKER kits for routine use, for which sales exceeded €2.0 million in the first half of 2019 (vs. €1.8 million in H1 2018).

The partnership entered into with IDS during the first half, covering R&D and the exclusive distribution of TRACKER kits in 33 new countries (including Germany, Latin America and the Middle East) is well underway and is progressing according to plan. The development of the next generation of automated technologies is making progress and will allow to speed up the automation of diagnostics. This solution, providing laboratories with greater flexibility and efficiency, will further enhance Theradiag's competitive advantage. Regarding the marketing of the innovative TRACKER range, training sessions have begun in certain priority regions, and are being rolled-out as planned.

The Diagnostic In Vitro (IVD) business posted revenue growth of 7%, amounting to €2.9 million in the first half of 2019, including significant non-recurring instrumentation sales.

"The growth recorded in the first half is encouraging, and reflects the efforts made at the start of the year to set up business agreements and continue to develop our unique range of monitoring tests. All of our actions are taken in the aim of constantly innovating and improving our tests, offering patients clinical benefits and bringing medico-economic advancements to the healthcare system. This first half has shown that when the key elements of our business model are firmly in place, we see results. We remain focused on our targets for the year: keep innovation at the heart of our positioning, prioritize growth, particularly abroad with a focus on operations in the United States. Theradiag has confirmed its goal to continue improving its financial indicators, in order to return to profitability from the end of 2019." commented Bertrand de Castelnau, Theradiag's Chief Executive Officer.

Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Theradiag Board of Directors added: "The Theradiag team continues to implement its strategy of setting up partnerships focusing on theranostics. By enhancing the quality and performance of testing solutions in this segment, the company is shifting its focus towards more profitable products."

Next financial press release

Interim 2019 results on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after market close

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

