Continued strong demand for Esker's SaaS-based software in H119, with group revenue growth of 17% y-o-y and the value of contracts signed 51% higher y-o-y, prompts us to upgrade our revenue forecasts for FY19 and FY20. In our view, high levels of recurring revenue, a strong balance sheet and a focus on investing to maintain growth justify Esker's premium valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...