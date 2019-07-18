BOIRON: 2019 HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY

(Unaudited data)

CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2019

In thousands of euros 2018 2019 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates France 169,181 151,357 -10.5% -10.5% Europe (excluding France) 57,694 55,330 -4.1% -3.6% North America 44,575 40,661 -8.8% -14.4% Other countries 9,080 9,370 +3.2% +4.7% Group total 280,530 256,718 -8.5% -9.2%

In thousands of euros 2018 2019 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 146,572 133,214 -9.1% -9.5% OTC Specialties 133,297 122,716 -7.9% -9.1% Other 661 788 +19.2% +19.2% Group total 280,530 256,718 -8.5% -9.2%

ACTIVITY BY QUARTER (variation at current exchange rates)

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2018 2019 Var. 19/18 2018 2019 Var. 19/18 France 91,982 83,440 -9.3% 77,199 67,917 -12.0% Europe (excluding France) 32,899 31,779 -3.4% 24,795 23,551 -5.0% North America 29,617 23,580 -20.4% 14,958 17,081 +14.2% Other countries 4,895 4,516 -7.7% 4,185 4,854 +16.0% Group total 159,393 143,315 -10.1% 121,137 113,403 -6.4%

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2018 2019 Var. 19/18 2018 2019 Var. 19/18 Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 76,575 69,067 -9.8% 69,997 64,147 -8.4% OTC Specialties 82,506 73,845 -10.5% 50,791 48,871 -3.8% Other 312 403 +29.2% 349 385 +10.3% Group total 159,393 143,315 -10.1% 121,137 113,403 -6.4%

In the second quarter, the decrease of the group's sales is of 6.4% (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). This decrease comes mainly from France where sales fell by -12.0%. Excluding France, sales increased by 3.5%.

In the first half year, group's sales are down by 8.5% (-9.2% at constant exchange rates).

In France, where homeopathy is subject of unjustified and discriminatory attacks, sales decreased by 10.5%.

The government announced its intention to diminish the reimbursement rate of homeopathic medicines to 15% from January 1, 2020 and to put an end to the reimbursement from January 1, 2021.

Depriving the patients and health professionals of this freedom of choice is completely inconsistent with the major issues of public health and needs of French citizens. Furthermore, they are more than 1,240,000 to have signed the petition MonHoméoMonChoix for maintaining the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines.

Given the decrease of sales due to the attacks against homeopathy and the measures contemplated by the French government, the operating income of the first half year of 2019 and of the year 2019 will be in sharp decline compared to 2018.

We are determined to take all necessary actions to restore the truths about Homeopathy.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

September 4, 2019: at market close, publication of 2019 half-year results.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

