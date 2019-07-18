sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

BOIRON: 2019 HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY

(Unaudited data)

  • CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2019
In thousands of euros20182019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
France169,181151,357-10.5%-10.5%
Europe (excluding France)57,69455,330-4.1%-3.6%
North America44,57540,661-8.8%-14.4%
Other countries9,0809,370+3.2%+4.7%
Group total280,530256,718-8.5%-9.2%

In thousands of euros20182019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines146,572133,214-9.1%-9.5%
OTC Specialties133,297122,716-7.9%-9.1%
Other661788+19.2%+19.2%
Group total280,530256,718-8.5%-9.2%
  • ACTIVITY BY QUARTER (variation at current exchange rates)
In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/18
France91,98283,440-9.3%77,19967,917-12.0%
Europe (excluding France)32,89931,779-3.4%24,79523,551-5.0%
North America29,61723,580-20.4%14,95817,081+14.2%
Other countries4,8954,516-7.7%4,1854,854+16.0%
Group total159,393143,315-10.1%121,137113,403-6.4%

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20182019Var. 19/1820182019Var. 19/18
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines76,57569,067-9.8%69,99764,147-8.4%
OTC Specialties82,50673,845-10.5%50,79148,871-3.8%
Other312403+29.2%349385+10.3%
Group total159,393143,315-10.1%121,137113,403-6.4%

In the second quarter, the decrease of the group's sales is of 6.4% (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). This decrease comes mainly from France where sales fell by -12.0%. Excluding France, sales increased by 3.5%.

In the first half year, group's sales are down by 8.5% (-9.2% at constant exchange rates).

In France, where homeopathy is subject of unjustified and discriminatory attacks, sales decreased by 10.5%.

The government announced its intention to diminish the reimbursement rate of homeopathic medicines to 15% from January 1, 2020 and to put an end to the reimbursement from January 1, 2021.

Depriving the patients and health professionals of this freedom of choice is completely inconsistent with the major issues of public health and needs of French citizens. Furthermore, they are more than 1,240,000 to have signed the petition MonHoméoMonChoix for maintaining the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines.

Given the decrease of sales due to the attacks against homeopathy and the measures contemplated by the French government, the operating income of the first half year of 2019 and of the year 2019 will be in sharp decline compared to 2018.

We are determined to take all necessary actions to restore the truths about Homeopathy.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
September 4, 2019: at market close, publication of 2019 half-year results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
