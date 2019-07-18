sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.07.2019 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 18

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 18 July 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 291p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,806,647 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,193,234 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

18 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta