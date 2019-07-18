The ASSEMBLY Show: Factory of the Future and Automated Assembly are the Focus of Two Pre-Show Workshops Scheduled for the 2019 Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The ASSEMBLY Show has announced two in-depth pre-event workshops covering the latest trends in manufacturing technology focused on Factory of the Future and Transitioning from Manual to Automated Assembly. Both workshops will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22nd prior to the opening of The ASSEMBLY Show taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The 7th annual ASSEMBLY Show, a three-day trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products will feature a robust show floor, learning theaters, special events and networking receptions.

"Our editors have pulled together a stellar line up of experts to share their insight and knowledge in two outstanding workshops where attendees will learn about cutting-edge technologies that will help maximize the effectiveness of their factories while hearing real-case examples from true industry icons," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "Following the workshops, the exhibit hall will open with our 'Taste of Rosemont' Welcome Reception on the exhibit floor, giving workshop attendees a great opportunity to see many of the products mentioned during workshop discussions."

Thanks to sensors, computers and the Internet, networked machines can communicate with each other and their users in real time and manufacturers are entering the era of Industry 4.0. The Factory of the Future workshop will help assemblers navigate the brave new world of data analytics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, generative design and other cutting-edge technologies. Attendees will hear from industry executives from Bosch Rexroth Corp., Falkonry Inc., Autodesk Inc. and Upskill on how to design the future and enhance business. The panelists will dive deep into the following four segments: Getting Started on the Road to Industry 4.0; Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Predictive Operations; Generative Design Software; and The Reality of Augmented Reality; followed by a Q&A moderated by John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, Assembly Magazine. For more information on this workshop, visit this link.

A 2018 survey published by the Manufacturing Institute found that 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the next decade and 2 million of those jobs will go unfilled. The Transitioning from Manual to Automated Assembly workshop will guide engineers through the process of transitioning from manual to automated assembly. The speakers will show attendees how to pick the best projects; how to justify the investment; and how to design a line for maximum efficiency. Industry leaders from HAHN Automation Inc., KUKA Robotics, Strategos Inc., and Demco Automation will present. The panelists will dive deep into four segments: Automating the Assembly Process; You Can Get A Robot To Do That; Lean Manufacturing and Assembly Automation; and Scalable Automation a Path to Turnkey Success followed by a moderated discussion with Austin Weber, Senior Editor, Assembly Magazine. For more information on this workshop, visit this link.

The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, taking place October 22-24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will bring together 8,000+ industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

