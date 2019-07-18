Stewart Law Offices Presents Eight Teacher Appreciation Awards to Local Educators

The Law Firm Gave the Teachers $500 Each as Recognition for their Dedication to their Students

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Recently, the attorneys from Stewart Law Offices announced the winners of the law firm's annual Teacher Appreciation Awards. The firm has selected eight teachers from the local area to receive $500 each.

To learn more about the annual Teacher Appreciation Awards, please visit https://www.stewartlawoffices.net/teacher-appreciation-award/.

As a spokesperson for the law firm noted, the attorneys at Stewart Law Offices all share a great deal of appreciation and respect for teachers. They also wanted to be sure that area teachers didn't head off for their summer vacations without realizing how important they are to their many students.

These feelings inspired the law firm to launch the annual Teacher Appreciation Awards, which encourages people to nominate their favorite K-12 teachers from a number of area counties. Stewart Law Offices received a number of nominations by the May 10, 2019 deadline, and spent a great deal of time carefully reading each one before selecting eight winners.

Jamie Elmore, a 1st grade teacher at India Hook Elementary School in Rock Hill, SC was one of the eight teachers who was thrilled to be presented with $500. As the nominating essay noted, Elmore is a "phenomenal teacher" who is highly tuned into her students and their needs.

"My daughter has progressed in reading and has a genuine love for school because of the positive interactions and learning experiences she has had in Mrs. Elmore's class," the nomination noted.

Lisa Snipes, who teaches third grade at Indian Land Elementary School in Ft. Mill, SC, was also named as one of the winners of this year's Teacher Appreciation Awards.

"Mrs. Snipes deserves recognition because she really puts her whole heart into teaching and teaches and cares about every single one of her kids," the nominating essay noted, adding that Snipes is very kind and patient with her students.

"She strives to make all the kids do what they're supposed to be doing by trying their hardest in everything that they do."

