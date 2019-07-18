CannaHealth.org: Canna Group LLC Announces the Launch of New Payment Solutions for Online and Retail Businesses

The New Payment Solutions Were Inspired by a Recent Shopify Policy that is Impacting CBD Sellers

MINERVA PARK, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The founders of Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, including CBD and MMJ, recently unveiled a new set of payment solutions that are designed for online, eCommerce and retail businesses.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new payment solutions from Canna Group LLC are in direct response to a new policy from Shopify. By combining cutting edge technology, service, and propriety tools, Canna Group LLC's latest offering will allow clients to easily accept all major card brands at the time of service over the phone via the Pinwheel integration solution.

To begin accepting all credit cards, immediately improve sales and handle MasterCard and Visa processing with ease, high-risk businesses can contact Canna Group LLC at https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/r182ixti1rn0rjs/.

As the spokesperson noted, in late June, the team at Canna Group LLC was made aware of a new Shopify policy that will not allow merchants that sell products that are deemed as prohibited according to Shopify's Payments Policy to integrate API code into their checkout page. For CBD and MMJ sellers, they will not be able to modify, edit API code or change the code on their checkout page unless they upgrade to Shopify Plus, which the spokesperson noted can be quite expensive.

Merchants who have Shopify as a shopping cart can now use the new Pinwheel gateway from Canna Group LLC, which will make the integration possible, the spokesperson noted.

The fact that Canna Group LLC responded so quickly to the changes with Shopify will not surprise the many high-risk merchants who work with the company. As the founders noted in a podcast on Gray Matters Radio, Canna Group LLC has one key mission in mind: to consult and empower business within the dynamically evolving cannabis industry to understand how to implement electronic payments into their operation plan.

"We do everything we can to stay ahead of our competitors, including offering the most aggressive pricing, the best services, and the best support and customer experience in the business," the spokesperson noted, adding that at Canna Group LLC, their merchants are their top priority.

"Our high-risk merchant accounts are our primary focus and handled with the highest respect and care that we're known for."

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the Hardest to Place Merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

