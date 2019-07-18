Love Promos Website Changes its Name to PromotionalItems.me

PromotionalItems.me Continues to be a Niche Website that Features a Unique Selection of High Quality Custom Printed Promotional Items

LAWRENCE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The founders of Love Promos, a niche website that offers a small selection of high quality promotional items, are pleased to announce that they have officially changed the name of the site to PromotionalItems.me.

To learn more about PromotionalItems.me and check out their variety of product categories, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/.

As Jason Peters, Director of Marketing noted, even though the website name and URL have changed, PromotionalItems.me is still delivering the same outstanding quality products and amazing customer service as before.

"Successful companies focus on what they do best. That's our approach at PromotionalItems.me," Peters noted. "Since 2010, the founders have chosen to focus on a targeted group of promotional products so that they can ensure incredible customer service, unparalleled knowledge and tightly controlled product quality."

In other words, while their competitors strive to be a mega superstore carrying a million products, the team at PromotionalItems.me has one key goal in mind: to have the happiest clients.

"Think of us as the niche store with tons of knowledge about our products, instead of the giant box store where customer service is difficult to find," Peters noted.

From drinkware and personalized napkins to coasters, matchbooks, drawstring bags and much more, PromotionalItems.me is a one stop promotional items shop.

In addition to being proud of their great customer service, the founders of PromotionalItems.me are also devoted to offering only the best quality products that their valued customers can buy. For example, their customized matchbooks are easily the best quality of their kind, and their selection of drinkware is not only diverse, it is built to last.

On top of this, the friendly team at PromotionalItems.me has an in-depth knowledge of the print industry; this means that customers can rest assured that their logo will look great once it is printed on the personalized items.

PromotionalItems.me is the home for custom promotional items including coasters, napkins, tote bags, coffee mugs, matchbooks, matchboxes, travel mugs, drawstring bags, promotional glasses, shopping bags, stadium cups and much more. Customers may have their logo and promotional message imprinted on their next order of promotional items from the company that knows promos. For more information, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/.

