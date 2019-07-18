SEIF S.p.A: Societa Editoriale Il Fatto listed today on Euronext Growth

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF - Società Editoriale Il Fatto listed today

on Euronext Growth

Rome, 18 July 2019 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("SEIF" o "Società"), independent Italian multimedia provider and publisher of several editorial e multimedial products, announces to have started today negotiation of its ordinary shares on Euronext Growth, managed by Euronext Paris S.A.

Cinzia Monteverdi, SEIF Chairman & CEO commented: "The digital revolution, television production, technological innovation and the diversification of our product portfolio are key elements of SEIF's growth strategy, which is the reason why we decided to go public on the stock market at the beginning of this year. This project is not limited to national borders, but looks to the European market with a focus on the French one. We hope that the dual listing on Euronext Growth will allow us to attract new foreign investors, in order to finance the production of international television content and further expand our distribution, entering new markets".

During the Dual Listing process, the company was assisted by Midcap Partners in the role of Advisor, Support Agent and Listing Sponsor, and Louis Capital Markets UK LPP as Liquidity Provider. Emintad Italy S.r.l. acts as financial advisor and Nctm as legal advisor.

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

