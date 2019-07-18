Continuing medical education conference will focus on the latest emerging data on immunotherapies

PER Global, a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education, will host the 4th Annual European Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer. The congress will take place 15-16 Nov. 2019 at the Hilton Barcelona in Spain.

This year's program will be co-chaired by Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, surgery and molecular and medical pharmacology, University of California, Los Angeles; director of the Tumor Immunology Program, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center; and chair, Melanoma Committee, SWOG; and Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., head of the dermatology unit, Gustave Roussy; co-director, melanoma research unit, INSERM 981, Paris-Sud University in France.

"We look forward to discussing one of the hottest areas in cancer research today at our 4th Annual European Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer in Barcelona," said Phil Talamo, president of PERGlobal "For this year's congress, we have assembled a respected faculty and world-renowned keynote speakers who will provide insights into the use of immunotherapies in patient care."

The European Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer is a two-day comprehensive and interactive program intended for medical oncologists and other health care professionals whose practice requires mastery and a critical understanding of the fundamental principles, pivotal published studies and emerging information on immunotherapies and their evolving roles in the treatment of cancer. During this congress, keynote speakers James P. Allison, Ph.D. and Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D. will be joined by international and national expertswho will focus exclusively on immunotherapies and their practical application to the management of cancer. Additionally, the faculty will provide insight into recent clinical trials, scientific advances, proactive methods to monitor and mitigate treatment-related side events, current and emerging testing methods and multidisciplinary team approaches to optimize the use of immunotherapeutic strategies to treat cancer.

