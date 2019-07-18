Cash position of €9.6 million at June 30, 2019

CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, announces today that cash and cash equivalents totaled €9.6 million at June 30, 2019. This cash position compares to €9.7 million at 31 March 2019, as the company did not generate any revenue as expected during the first half of 2019 and recognized all costs related to the restructuring carried out during the first half of the year and the closure of all clinical development activities on the product CER-001.

As a reminder, the Combined Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on Friday, June 21, 2019, approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, including the resolution concerning the change of the company's name to Abionyx Pharma. This change of name and stock ticker symbol will be the subject of a new press release once the steps have been completed.

Financial calendar:

Half Year Results 2019: 10 September 2019

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

