Findit, Inc.: What Social Networking Site Will I Get More Search Results in Google, Yahoo and Bing? Answer Findit

ATLANTA GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of Findit.com enables people looking to get more indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing to do so with the Findit App.

People that are looking to get more indexing in search engines and therefore more exposure on the web can do so efficiently and effectively and enjoy long lasting benefits by using the Findit App. Not only does it truly work, but it is also incredibly simple to do.

Many of us are on the move so we need to post from our mobile devices, here is the solution:

Download the Findit App or have your team download the App. Create your account. Post by clicking on the + sign once you are signed in. For best search results include the following in your posts:

In each post, members of Findit posting through the app have a place to write what the post is about, include multiple photos where a title can be included, as well as include a link to a video on Youtube or shooting your own 10 second video right from the app. By including these content verticals, not only are you making your posts personal, but you are including a variety of content types, all of which can index in Google, Yahoo and Bing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=Awsos8L1O4E

Once live, every post you create can be crawled by Google, Yahoo, and Bing as well as be indexed in Findit Search.

This is a proven method for increasing your organic indexing in search engines. Each post that you create on Findit can take as little as 60 to 90 seconds. By starting to do two or three posts each day, you can watch your traffic increase to where you link to and your search results improve.

Once the post is completed, you as a member are able to share it to your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Accounts, right from the App. Moreover, visitors to Findit that are browsing the Right Now Feed either on the App or on the desktop version are able to share your content to their social sites as well, effectively increasing the amount of people that can see your post exponentially.

Who this is for:

The Findit App is for anyone and everyone - everyone that is looking to take control over their online footprint. It is also great for contractors, where you can create local posts that include the service you are providing as well as the location. These types of posts index really well. Contractors can also include their phone number in posts if they want to receive phone calls. Real Estate agents can post listings and open houses or advertise that you are an accredited buyers representative in a specific area. The Findit App is also for people looking to control what people see when they search for your name.

Using the Findit App is super easy and creates tangible results. Take 3 to 5 minutes out of your day to post what you want indexed in search with Findit Right Now App.

Download the Android App Today and take Control of your Online Presence

Download the IOS App Today and Take Control of your Online Presence

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552344/What-Social-Networking-Site-Will-I-Get-More-Search-Results-in-Google-Yahoo-and-Bing-Answer-Findit