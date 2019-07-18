Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack outlines new bill set to revolutionize chiropractic Medicare coverage

Detroit metropolitan area Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack provides a closer look at the newly introduced congressional bill set to revolutionize coverage of chiropractic services.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Introduced as the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019, a new congressional bill is set to revolutionize Medicare coverage of chiropractic services in the United States. That's according to Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack as he provides a closer look at the all-new bill.

"The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019 will put Medicare's coverage of chiropractic services in line with that of many other healthcare providers and private health plans," explains Dr. Zack.

The bill, introduced recently by the U.S. House of Representatives, will see Medicare updated to increase coverage of chiropractic services offered by qualified professionals, such as Dr. Scott Zack. The bipartisan Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019, known legislatively as H.R. 3654, was introduced on Tuesday, July 9.

As a result, Medicare beneficiaries will now be more easily able to access the chiropractic profession's non-drug approach to the management of back, neck, and other musculoskeletal pain, according to Dr. Zack. "Evaluation services, management services, diagnostic imaging, and more will also be covered," he explains.

The bill, primary care physician and chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack believes, will play an important part in national efforts to combat the prescription opioid abuse and overuse epidemic which is currently gripping the United States. "The broader the spread of non-drug approaches to pain management which we can take in America today, the better," adds the expert.

The bill was widely encouraged by the American Chiropractic Association which has since highlighted how the new legislation will now allow Medicare beneficiaries access to the same chiropractic services already afforded to members of the U.S. military, veterans, and federal employees. The American Chiropractic Association is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. The association regularly lobbies for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, and supports meaningful research routinely used to inform America's more than 70,000 licensed chiropractors.

The association's president, Robert C. Jones, applauded news of the bill and praised the U.S. House of Representatives for recognizing what he called the necessity of modernizing Medicare's coverage to meet the chiropractic needs of beneficiaries. "Medicare currently serves more than 55 million people," adds Dr. Zack of the program.

Since the 1970s, Medicare beneficiaries have been forced to pay out of pocket for all chiropractic services with the sole exception of manual manipulation of the spine. "Chiropractors, however," explains Dr. Scott Zack, "offer many further, highly effective, safe, and non-drug-based therapies tailored toward pain management of conditions of the back, neck, wider musculoskeletal system, and extremities."

Furthermore, he goes on to reveal, no other physician-level Medicare providers have ever been restricted in this way. "It's wonderful, then," adds Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up, "to see the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019 finally addressing this on behalf of chiropractors across America."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552564/Dr-Scott-Zack-outlines-new-bill-set-to-revolutionize-chiropractic-Medicare-coverage