JasonBrailowInfo.com: Jason Brailow Announces Addition of Scott Disick's Talentless Brand in New Online Store

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Scott Disick's name paired with the word "talentless" in Google search would have, until recently, rendered a rather unflattering article published in 2017. David Weintraub, the former manager of the reality TV star, labeled his long-term friend a "couch surfer" who "always felt like he was entitled," going on to reveal that, "He actually thinks he's some big superstar who has talent." However, the real or perceived lack of talent has not prevented Scott Disick from gaining fame as part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians show and moving ahead with his own business ventures. In what could be construed as an ironic or defiant twist, he has chosen to name his recently launched clothing brand Talentless and has lined up serial entrepreneur Jason Brailow as a partner.

It takes courage and confidence to own an epithet such as "talentless," and Scott Disick seems determined to do it and beat his detractors at their own game. Kourtney Kardashian's former partner and the father to her three children was featured prominently in a 2016 GQ article where the writer introduced him as somebody "routinely mocked on national television for being the one without any skills in a family of people who are famous for not really having any skills." In 2018, The Cut called his choice of brand name "the best worst self-own," and author Emilia Petrarca wrote, "Instead of fighting his reputation, he's owning it. Sticks and stones may hurt Scott Disick's bones, but insults are something he can print on T-shirts ($58), hoodies ($148), and baseball hats ($50) for a considerable profit. This is what the Kardashians do best: they commodify your disdain for their enterprises, or lack thereof." Jason Brailow, an expert digital marketer and the founder of several start-ups, believes this is the reason his partnership with Scott Disick is destined to achieve success.

In May 2019, GQ ran another article on the person it had previously called "the runt of the Kardashian litter," but this time, the focus was on his reinvention and the positive market response to his clothing line. Commenting on the peculiar choice of brand name, Scott Disick told GQ's Kevin Lincoln, "I think it's a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn't have talent." As regards his emphasis on athleisurewear, he explained, "I wanted to do what felt normal. I wear sweatshirts, I wear T-shirts, I wear cargo pants, I wear comfortable pants. So, I figured, let me make a business, try to make it just as great as anything you see in a high-end department store, but for half the price."

