Denver Gold Group: Surging Metal Prices Drive Gold Forum Interest

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be hosting the 30th annual Gold Forum this September 15-18, 2019 <https://www.goldforumamericas.com>. With precious metal prices advancing to multi-year highs an expected 1,200 attendees will convene in Denver, Colorado for the world's premier precious metals investing event.

Investor participation is by invitation only to qualified investors.

Most of DGG's 190 public and private member companies will participate. Together they own the majority of the world's production and reserves of gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

The gold price has gained more than $200 per ounce over the last year, concentrating additional attention on the Gold Forum, which is attracting a wide range of new investors from around the world.

Participation by family offices, high net worth investors, private equity, pension funds, and endowments has increased significantly as Denver Gold Group has developed and expanded investor interest in the sector.

"We are delighted with the new investment professionals interested in the Gold Forum and its member companies," commented DGG Executive Director Mr. Tim Wood. "In this milestone year celebrating three decades of service, Denver Gold Group has intensified its mission to connect global capital with global mining."

DGG's Members operate in 45 countries and are publicly traded on 11 leading stock exchanges. Together they produce some 50 million ounces of gold each year and are stewards of almost 1 billion ounces of proven and probable reserves.

An important component of the Gold Forum is the Explorer and Developer Forum, which showcases the leading companies seeking to identify and bring to account new metal deposits.

Investor interest has also swelled thanks to renewed corporate activity sparked by the merger of Barrick (ABX) and Randgold, and Newmont's (NEM) acquisition of Goldcorp.

The Gold Forum hosts corporate presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management over three days. Investors are anticipated to conduct almost 5,000 meetings during the Forum.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

Company

Status

Mineral

Primary Country

Symbol

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Producer

Gold

Canada

AEM

Alacer Gold Corp.

Producer

Gold

Turkey

ASR

Alamos Gold

Producer

Gold

Canada

AGI

Americas Silver Corp.

Producer

Silver

United States

USA

Anglo American Platinum

Producer

Platinum

South Africa

AMS

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Australia

AU

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Producer

Gold

Mexico

AR

Asanko Gold

Producer

Gold

Ghana

AKG

Avesoro Resources

Producer

Gold

Liberia

ASO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Producer

Silver

Mexico

ASM

B2Gold Corp.

Producer

Gold

Mali

BTO

Barrick

Producer

Gold

United States

GOLD

Buenaventura

Producer

Gold

Peru

BVN

Caledonia Mining

Producer

Gold

Zimbabwe

CAL

Centamin plc

Producer

Gold

Egypt

CEY

Centerra Gold Inc.

Producer

Gold

Kyrgyzstan

CG

Chaarat Gold Holdings

Producer

Gold

Armenia

CGH

China Gold Int'l Resources

Producer

Gold

China

CGG

Coeur Mining, Inc.

Producer

Silver

United States

CDE

Continental Gold Inc.

Developer

Gold

Colombia

CNL

Dacian Gold

Producer

Gold

Australia

DCN

Detour Gold Corp.

Producer

Gold

Canada

DGC

Dundee Precious Metals

Producer

Gold

Bulgaria

DPM

Eldorado Gold

Producer

Gold

Turkey

ELD

Ely Gold Royalties

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

United States

ELY

EMX Royalty Inc.

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

United States

EMX

Endeavour Mining Corp.

Producer

Gold

Côte d'Ivoire

EDV

Endeavour Silver Corp.

Producer

Silver

Mexico

EXK

Equinox Gold

Producer

Gold

United States

EQX

Evolution Mining

Producer

Gold

Australia

EVN

First Majestic Silver Corp.

Producer

Silver

Mexico

AG

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Producer

Silver

Mexico

FVI

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Canada

FNV

Fresnillo plc

Producer

Silver

Mexico

FRES

GoGold Resources

Producer

Silver

Mexico

GGD

Gold Fields Ltd.

Producer

Gold

South Africa

GFI

Gold Resource Corporation

Producer

Gold

Mexico

GORO

Gold Road Resources

Explorer

Gold

Australia

GOR

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Ghana

GSS

Gran Colombia Gold

Producer

Gold

Colombia

GCM

Great Panther Mining Limited

Producer

Gold

Brazil

GPL

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Producer

Gold

Guyana

GUY

GV Gold

Producer

Gold

Russian Federation

n/a

Harmony

Producer

Gold

South Africa

HAR

Hecla Mining Company

Producer

Silver

United States

HL

Highland Gold

Producer

Gold

Russian Federation

HGM

Hochschild Mining plc

Producer

Silver

Peru

HOC

IAMGOLD Corp.

Producer

Gold

Burkina Faso

IMG

Ivanhoe Mines

Developer

Copper

DRC

IVN

Kinross Gold Corp.

Producer

Gold

United States

K

Kirkland Lake Gold

Producer

Gold

Canada

KL

Leagold Mining Corporation

Producer

Gold

Mexico

LMC

Lucara Diamond

Producer

Diamond

Canada

LUC

Lundin Gold

Developer

Gold

Ecuador

LUG

MAG Silver Corp.

Developer

Silver

Mexico

MAG

Mandalay Resources Corp.

Producer

Gold

Sweden

MND

Maverix Metals

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Australia

MMX

Merdeka

Producer

Gold

Indonesia

MDKA

Metalla Royalty

Royalty / Streaming

Silver

Canada

MTA

Millennium Minerals

Producer

Gold

Australia

MOY

Mountain Province Diamonds

Producer

Diamond

Canada

MPVD

New Gold Inc.

Producer

Gold

Canada

NGD

Newcrest Mining Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Australia

NCM

Newmont Mining Corp

Producer

Gold

United States

NEM

Nordgold

Producer

Gold

Burkina Faso

North American Palladium

Producer

Palladium

Canada

PDL

Northern Star Resources Ltd

Producer

Gold

Australia

NST

Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Producer

Gold

United States

NEE

NOVAGOLD

Developer

Gold

United States

NG

OceanaGold Corp.

Producer

Gold

United States

OGC

Orvana Minerals Corp.

Producer

Gold

Spain

ORV

Osisko Gold Royalties

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Canada

OR

Osisko Mining Inc.

Explorer

Gold

Canada

OSK

Pan American Silver Corp.

Producer

Silver

Mexico

PAAS

Pantoro

Producer

Gold

Australia

PNR

Perseus Mining Limited

Producer

Gold

Ghana

PRU

Petropavlovsk PLC

Producer

Gold

Russian Federation

POG

Polymetal

Producer

Gold

Russian Federation

POLY

Polyus

Producer

Gold

Russian Federation

PLZL

Premier Gold Mines Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Canada

PG

Pretium Resources Inc.

Producer

Gold

Canada

PVG

Ramelius Resources Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Australia

RMS

Red 5 Limited

Producer

Gold

Australia

RED

Regis Resources Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Australia

RRL

Resolute Mining Limited

Producer

Gold

Mali

RSG

RNC Minerals

Producer

Gold

Australia

RNX

Roxgold Inc.

Producer

Gold

Burkina Faso

ROXG

Royal Gold, Inc.

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Canada

RGLD

RTG Mining

Explorer

Gold

Philippines

RTG

Sandstorm Gold Royalties

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Canada

SSL

Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd

Producer

Gold

Australia

SAR

Seabridge Gold Inc.

Explorer

Gold

Canada

SA

SEMAFO

Producer

Gold

Burkina Faso

SMF

Shandong Gold

Producer

Gold

China

600547

Sibanye-Stillwater

Producer

Gold

South Africa

SGL

Sierra Metals Inc.

Producer

Silver

Peru

SMT

Silver Lake Resources Limited

Producer

Gold

Australia

SLR

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Producer

Silver

China

SVM

SSR Mining Inc.

Producer

Gold

United States

SSRM

St Barbara Ltd.

Producer

Gold

Australia

SBM

Superior Gold

Producer

Gold

Australia

SGI

Theta Gold Mines

Developer

Gold

South Africa

TMAC Resources Inc.

Producer

Gold

Canada

TMR

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Producer

Gold

Mexico

TXG

Victoria Gold Corp.

Developer

Gold

Canada

VIT

Wesdome

Producer

Gold

Canada

WDO

Westgold Resources Ltd

Producer

Gold

Australia

WGX

Wheaton Precious Metals

Royalty / Streaming

Gold

Canada

WPM

Yamana Gold

Producer

Gold

Brazil

YRI


About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

Contacts:

Denver Gold Group
Tim Wood, 303-825-3309
twood@denvergold.org
www.denvergold.org

SOURCE: Denver Gold Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/552585/Surging-Metal-Prices-Drive-Gold-Forum-Interest


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta