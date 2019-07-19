Denver Gold Group: Surging Metal Prices Drive Gold Forum Interest

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be hosting the 30th annual Gold Forum this September 15-18, 2019 <https://www.goldforumamericas.com>. With precious metal prices advancing to multi-year highs an expected 1,200 attendees will convene in Denver, Colorado for the world's premier precious metals investing event.

Investor participation is by invitation only to qualified investors.

Most of DGG's 190 public and private member companies will participate. Together they own the majority of the world's production and reserves of gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

The gold price has gained more than $200 per ounce over the last year, concentrating additional attention on the Gold Forum, which is attracting a wide range of new investors from around the world.

Participation by family offices, high net worth investors, private equity, pension funds, and endowments has increased significantly as Denver Gold Group has developed and expanded investor interest in the sector.

"We are delighted with the new investment professionals interested in the Gold Forum and its member companies," commented DGG Executive Director Mr. Tim Wood. "In this milestone year celebrating three decades of service, Denver Gold Group has intensified its mission to connect global capital with global mining."

DGG's Members operate in 45 countries and are publicly traded on 11 leading stock exchanges. Together they produce some 50 million ounces of gold each year and are stewards of almost 1 billion ounces of proven and probable reserves.

An important component of the Gold Forum is the Explorer and Developer Forum, which showcases the leading companies seeking to identify and bring to account new metal deposits.

Investor interest has also swelled thanks to renewed corporate activity sparked by the merger of Barrick (ABX) and Randgold, and Newmont's (NEM) acquisition of Goldcorp.

The Gold Forum hosts corporate presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management over three days. Investors are anticipated to conduct almost 5,000 meetings during the Forum.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES



Company Status Mineral Primary Country Symbol Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Producer Gold Canada AEM Alacer Gold Corp. Producer Gold Turkey ASR Alamos Gold Producer Gold Canada AGI Americas Silver Corp. Producer Silver United States USA Anglo American Platinum Producer Platinum South Africa AMS AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Producer Gold Australia AU Argonaut Gold Inc. Producer Gold Mexico AR Asanko Gold Producer Gold Ghana AKG Avesoro Resources Producer Gold Liberia ASO Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Producer Silver Mexico ASM B2Gold Corp. Producer Gold Mali BTO Barrick Producer Gold United States GOLD Buenaventura Producer Gold Peru BVN Caledonia Mining Producer Gold Zimbabwe CAL Centamin plc Producer Gold Egypt CEY Centerra Gold Inc. Producer Gold Kyrgyzstan CG Chaarat Gold Holdings Producer Gold Armenia CGH China Gold Int'l Resources Producer Gold China CGG Coeur Mining, Inc. Producer Silver United States CDE Continental Gold Inc. Developer Gold Colombia CNL Dacian Gold Producer Gold Australia DCN Detour Gold Corp. Producer Gold Canada DGC Dundee Precious Metals Producer Gold Bulgaria DPM Eldorado Gold Producer Gold Turkey ELD Ely Gold Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold United States ELY EMX Royalty Inc. Royalty / Streaming Gold United States EMX Endeavour Mining Corp. Producer Gold Côte d'Ivoire EDV Endeavour Silver Corp. Producer Silver Mexico EXK Equinox Gold Producer Gold United States EQX Evolution Mining Producer Gold Australia EVN First Majestic Silver Corp. Producer Silver Mexico AG Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Producer Silver Mexico FVI Franco-Nevada Corporation Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada FNV Fresnillo plc Producer Silver Mexico FRES GoGold Resources Producer Silver Mexico GGD Gold Fields Ltd. Producer Gold South Africa GFI Gold Resource Corporation Producer Gold Mexico GORO Gold Road Resources Explorer Gold Australia GOR Golden Star Resources Ltd. Producer Gold Ghana GSS Gran Colombia Gold Producer Gold Colombia GCM Great Panther Mining Limited Producer Gold Brazil GPL Guyana Goldfields Inc. Producer Gold Guyana GUY GV Gold Producer Gold Russian Federation n/a Harmony Producer Gold South Africa HAR Hecla Mining Company Producer Silver United States HL Highland Gold Producer Gold Russian Federation HGM Hochschild Mining plc Producer Silver Peru HOC IAMGOLD Corp. Producer Gold Burkina Faso IMG Ivanhoe Mines Developer Copper DRC IVN Kinross Gold Corp. Producer Gold United States K Kirkland Lake Gold Producer Gold Canada KL Leagold Mining Corporation Producer Gold Mexico LMC Lucara Diamond Producer Diamond Canada LUC Lundin Gold Developer Gold Ecuador LUG MAG Silver Corp. Developer Silver Mexico MAG Mandalay Resources Corp. Producer Gold Sweden MND Maverix Metals Royalty / Streaming Gold Australia MMX Merdeka Producer Gold Indonesia MDKA Metalla Royalty Royalty / Streaming Silver Canada MTA Millennium Minerals Producer Gold Australia MOY Mountain Province Diamonds Producer Diamond Canada MPVD New Gold Inc. Producer Gold Canada NGD Newcrest Mining Ltd. Producer Gold Australia NCM Newmont Mining Corp Producer Gold United States NEM Nordgold Producer Gold Burkina Faso North American Palladium Producer Palladium Canada PDL Northern Star Resources Ltd Producer Gold Australia NST Northern Vertex Mining Corp. Producer Gold United States NEE NOVAGOLD Developer Gold United States NG OceanaGold Corp. Producer Gold United States OGC Orvana Minerals Corp. Producer Gold Spain ORV Osisko Gold Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada OR Osisko Mining Inc. Explorer Gold Canada OSK Pan American Silver Corp. Producer Silver Mexico PAAS Pantoro Producer Gold Australia PNR Perseus Mining Limited Producer Gold Ghana PRU Petropavlovsk PLC Producer Gold Russian Federation POG Polymetal Producer Gold Russian Federation POLY Polyus Producer Gold Russian Federation PLZL Premier Gold Mines Ltd. Producer Gold Canada PG Pretium Resources Inc. Producer Gold Canada PVG Ramelius Resources Ltd. Producer Gold Australia RMS Red 5 Limited Producer Gold Australia RED Regis Resources Ltd. Producer Gold Australia RRL Resolute Mining Limited Producer Gold Mali RSG RNC Minerals Producer Gold Australia RNX Roxgold Inc. Producer Gold Burkina Faso ROXG Royal Gold, Inc. Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada RGLD RTG Mining Explorer Gold Philippines RTG Sandstorm Gold Royalties Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada SSL Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd Producer Gold Australia SAR Seabridge Gold Inc. Explorer Gold Canada SA SEMAFO Producer Gold Burkina Faso SMF Shandong Gold Producer Gold China 600547 Sibanye-Stillwater Producer Gold South Africa SGL Sierra Metals Inc. Producer Silver Peru SMT Silver Lake Resources Limited Producer Gold Australia SLR Silvercorp Metals Inc. Producer Silver China SVM SSR Mining Inc. Producer Gold United States SSRM St Barbara Ltd. Producer Gold Australia SBM Superior Gold Producer Gold Australia SGI Theta Gold Mines Developer Gold South Africa TMAC Resources Inc. Producer Gold Canada TMR Torex Gold Resources Inc. Producer Gold Mexico TXG Victoria Gold Corp. Developer Gold Canada VIT Wesdome Producer Gold Canada WDO Westgold Resources Ltd Producer Gold Australia WGX Wheaton Precious Metals Royalty / Streaming Gold Canada WPM Yamana Gold Producer Gold Brazil YRI



About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

