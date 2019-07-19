Denver Gold Group: Surging Metal Prices Drive Gold Forum Interest

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) will be hosting the 30th annual Gold Forum this September 15-18, 2019 <https://www.goldforumamericas.com>. With precious metal prices advancing to multi-year highs an expected 1,200 attendees will convene in Denver, Colorado for the world's premier precious metals investing event.
Investor participation is by invitation only to qualified investors.
Most of DGG's 190 public and private member companies will participate. Together they own the majority of the world's production and reserves of gold, silver, and platinum group metals.
The gold price has gained more than $200 per ounce over the last year, concentrating additional attention on the Gold Forum, which is attracting a wide range of new investors from around the world.
Participation by family offices, high net worth investors, private equity, pension funds, and endowments has increased significantly as Denver Gold Group has developed and expanded investor interest in the sector.
"We are delighted with the new investment professionals interested in the Gold Forum and its member companies," commented DGG Executive Director Mr. Tim Wood. "In this milestone year celebrating three decades of service, Denver Gold Group has intensified its mission to connect global capital with global mining."
DGG's Members operate in 45 countries and are publicly traded on 11 leading stock exchanges. Together they produce some 50 million ounces of gold each year and are stewards of almost 1 billion ounces of proven and probable reserves.
An important component of the Gold Forum is the Explorer and Developer Forum, which showcases the leading companies seeking to identify and bring to account new metal deposits.
Investor interest has also swelled thanks to renewed corporate activity sparked by the merger of Barrick (ABX) and Randgold, and Newmont's (NEM) acquisition of Goldcorp.
The Gold Forum hosts corporate presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management over three days. Investors are anticipated to conduct almost 5,000 meetings during the Forum.
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
Company
Status
Mineral
Primary Country
Symbol
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Producer
Gold
Canada
AEM
Alacer Gold Corp.
Producer
Gold
Turkey
ASR
Alamos Gold
Producer
Gold
Canada
AGI
Americas Silver Corp.
Producer
Silver
United States
USA
Anglo American Platinum
Producer
Platinum
South Africa
AMS
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Australia
AU
Argonaut Gold Inc.
Producer
Gold
Mexico
AR
Asanko Gold
Producer
Gold
Ghana
AKG
Avesoro Resources
Producer
Gold
Liberia
ASO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
Producer
Silver
Mexico
ASM
B2Gold Corp.
Producer
Gold
Mali
BTO
Barrick
Producer
Gold
United States
GOLD
Buenaventura
Producer
Gold
Peru
BVN
Caledonia Mining
Producer
Gold
Zimbabwe
CAL
Centamin plc
Producer
Gold
Egypt
CEY
Centerra Gold Inc.
Producer
Gold
Kyrgyzstan
CG
Chaarat Gold Holdings
Producer
Gold
Armenia
CGH
China Gold Int'l Resources
Producer
Gold
China
CGG
Coeur Mining, Inc.
Producer
Silver
United States
CDE
Continental Gold Inc.
Developer
Gold
Colombia
CNL
Dacian Gold
Producer
Gold
Australia
DCN
Detour Gold Corp.
Producer
Gold
Canada
DGC
Dundee Precious Metals
Producer
Gold
Bulgaria
DPM
Eldorado Gold
Producer
Gold
Turkey
ELD
Ely Gold Royalties
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
United States
ELY
EMX Royalty Inc.
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
United States
EMX
Endeavour Mining Corp.
Producer
Gold
Côte d'Ivoire
EDV
Endeavour Silver Corp.
Producer
Silver
Mexico
EXK
Equinox Gold
Producer
Gold
United States
EQX
Evolution Mining
Producer
Gold
Australia
EVN
First Majestic Silver Corp.
Producer
Silver
Mexico
AG
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Producer
Silver
Mexico
FVI
Franco-Nevada Corporation
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Canada
FNV
Fresnillo plc
Producer
Silver
Mexico
FRES
GoGold Resources
Producer
Silver
Mexico
GGD
Gold Fields Ltd.
Producer
Gold
|
South Africa
GFI
Gold Resource Corporation
Producer
Gold
Mexico
GORO
Gold Road Resources
Explorer
Gold
Australia
GOR
Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Ghana
GSS
Gran Colombia Gold
Producer
Gold
Colombia
GCM
Great Panther Mining Limited
Producer
Gold
Brazil
GPL
Guyana Goldfields Inc.
Producer
Gold
Guyana
GUY
GV Gold
Producer
Gold
Russian Federation
n/a
Harmony
Producer
Gold
South Africa
HAR
Hecla Mining Company
Producer
Silver
United States
HL
Highland Gold
Producer
Gold
Russian Federation
HGM
Hochschild Mining plc
Producer
Silver
Peru
HOC
IAMGOLD Corp.
Producer
Gold
Burkina Faso
IMG
Ivanhoe Mines
Developer
Copper
DRC
IVN
Kinross Gold Corp.
Producer
Gold
United States
K
Kirkland Lake Gold
Producer
Gold
Canada
KL
Leagold Mining Corporation
Producer
Gold
Mexico
LMC
Lucara Diamond
Producer
Diamond
Canada
LUC
Lundin Gold
Developer
Gold
Ecuador
LUG
MAG Silver Corp.
Developer
Silver
Mexico
MAG
Mandalay Resources Corp.
Producer
Gold
Sweden
MND
Maverix Metals
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Australia
MMX
Merdeka
Producer
Gold
Indonesia
MDKA
Metalla Royalty
Royalty / Streaming
Silver
Canada
MTA
Millennium Minerals
Producer
Gold
Australia
MOY
Mountain Province Diamonds
Producer
Diamond
Canada
MPVD
New Gold Inc.
Producer
Gold
Canada
NGD
Newcrest Mining Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Australia
NCM
Newmont Mining Corp
Producer
Gold
United States
NEM
Nordgold
Producer
Gold
Burkina Faso
North American Palladium
Producer
Palladium
Canada
PDL
Northern Star Resources Ltd
Producer
Gold
Australia
NST
Northern Vertex Mining Corp.
Producer
Gold
United States
NEE
NOVAGOLD
Developer
Gold
United States
NG
OceanaGold Corp.
Producer
Gold
United States
OGC
Orvana Minerals Corp.
Producer
Gold
Spain
ORV
Osisko Gold Royalties
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Canada
OR
Osisko Mining Inc.
Explorer
Gold
Canada
OSK
Pan American Silver Corp.
Producer
Silver
Mexico
PAAS
Pantoro
Producer
Gold
Australia
PNR
Perseus Mining Limited
Producer
Gold
Ghana
PRU
Petropavlovsk PLC
Producer
Gold
Russian Federation
POG
Polymetal
Producer
Gold
Russian Federation
POLY
Polyus
Producer
Gold
Russian Federation
PLZL
Premier Gold Mines Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Canada
PG
Pretium Resources Inc.
Producer
Gold
Canada
PVG
Ramelius Resources Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Australia
RMS
Red 5 Limited
Producer
Gold
Australia
RED
Regis Resources Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Australia
RRL
Resolute Mining Limited
Producer
Gold
Mali
RSG
RNC Minerals
Producer
Gold
Australia
RNX
Roxgold Inc.
Producer
Gold
Burkina Faso
ROXG
Royal Gold, Inc.
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Canada
RGLD
RTG Mining
Explorer
Gold
Philippines
RTG
Sandstorm Gold Royalties
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Canada
SSL
Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd
Producer
Gold
Australia
SAR
Seabridge Gold Inc.
Explorer
Gold
Canada
SA
SEMAFO
Producer
Gold
Burkina Faso
SMF
Shandong Gold
Producer
Gold
China
600547
Sibanye-Stillwater
Producer
Gold
South Africa
SGL
Sierra Metals Inc.
Producer
Silver
Peru
SMT
Silver Lake Resources Limited
Producer
Gold
Australia
SLR
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Producer
Silver
China
SVM
SSR Mining Inc.
Producer
Gold
United States
SSRM
St Barbara Ltd.
Producer
Gold
Australia
SBM
Superior Gold
Producer
Gold
Australia
SGI
Theta Gold Mines
Developer
Gold
South Africa
TMAC Resources Inc.
Producer
Gold
Canada
TMR
Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Producer
Gold
Mexico
TXG
Victoria Gold Corp.
Developer
Gold
Canada
VIT
Wesdome
Producer
Gold
Canada
WDO
Westgold Resources Ltd
Producer
Gold
Australia
WGX
Wheaton Precious Metals
Royalty / Streaming
Gold
Canada
WPM
Yamana Gold
Producer
Gold
Brazil
YRI
About the Denver Gold Group
The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.
As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.
