Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (FSE: DH7N) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on June 25, 2019. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 390,625 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $125,000 and 100,000 non flow-through units for gross proceeds of $27,500, for total gross proceeds of $152,500.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $9,150 and issued a total of 29,437 warrants as finder's fees ($6,000 and 18,750 warrants to Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.; $1,650 and 6,000 warrants to Mackie Research Capital Inc.; and $1,500 and 4,687 warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc.). Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.60 for five years.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring November 19, 2019 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, COO

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Forward-looking information

