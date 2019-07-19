Progress of digital transformation by industry

Do you trust decisions made by AI or a person?



TOKYO, July 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today released its Fujitsu Future Insights Global Digital Transformation Survey Report 2019, which highlights the results of its survey conducted among 900 CxOs and decision-makers at large and mid-sized companies spread across different industries in 9 countries(1). With this survey Fujitsu aims to understand the state of their digital transformation journeys with regard to AI and other advanced technologies, and to clarify how business leaders around the world perceive the concept of "trust", an increasingly urgent theme in recent years. The third iteration of this survey also revealed the six success factors in digital transformation initiatives and the importance of organizational abilities such as leadership. The survey additionally takes an in-depth look at trust toward online data and decisions made by AI or a person.Fujitsu will ultimately draw on these findings to accelerate its work with customers in advancing their digital transformation initiatives to achieve greater trust in business and society.BackgroundWe live today in a world that is more connected, more globally integrated, and faster paced than ever before. While the benefits delivered by digital technology seem obvious and ubiquitous, issues surrounding the trustworthiness of personal data control and decisions made by AI remain a growing concern.In light of these persistent challenges, Fujitsu embarked on the third iteration of its Global Digital Transformation Survey, first carried out in 2017, revealing the status of digital transformation initiatives and clarifying how global business leaders perceive "trust", which represent important themes in driving business success in recent years.Summary of Survey Findings1. Status of Digital Transformation87% of companies surveyed have already begun their digital transformation journey. Players in financial services and transportation companies were found to be the most advanced in their initiatives. About half of companies in these industries delivered positive outcomes.Fujitsu's previous survey revealed that six organizational capabilities are required to deliver positive outcomes in digital transformation projects: Leadership, Ecosystem, Empowered people, A Culture of Agility, Value from Data, and Business Integration. Analysis of this year's survey also reveals that successful companies possess these organizational capabilities, which we refer to as "digital muscles."2. Trust in Online Data72% of respondents were worried that organizations may exploit personal data without their permission. In some cases, however, respondents found it acceptable to provide personal data. These include cases in which the company receiving the personal data can be trusted and where the personal data provided can be used to enhance products and services.3. Decisions Made by AI or by a PersonRespondents remain uncertain whether they better trust decisions made by AI or by a person. Our survey shows that respondents tend to trust decisions made by AI more in situations where the human impact is less significant. Moreover, 63% of respondents said that they would trust decisions made by AI if the AI shows substantial reasons for reaching the decisions, and 66% indicated that they would trust a company that published a code of ethics governing the use of AI.4. Empowering People to Drive Successful Digital TransformationCompanies in which management places an emphasis on long-term perspectives, practices empathic leadership by sharing their messages and passion with employees, and empowers their staff tend to achieve greater success in their journeys toward digital transformation.Survey Overview1. Period: February 20192. Respondents: 900 CxOs and decision-makers at large and mid-sized companies spread across 9 countries worldwide3. Methodology: Anonymous online surveyFor the full report of "Global Digital Transformation Survey Report 2019," please download from here: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/vision/insights/survey3/Fujitsu also annually publishes Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision, which sets out ways in which business and society can be innovated with technology. Fujitsu Future Insights--which includes this survey report and whitepapers that detail the state of digital transformation and possible future trends across industries--provides deeper analyses of the challenges influencing transformation initiatives in specific fields and the impact of technologies, and also offers suggestions for possible future scenarios and strategies related to those fields.(1) Across 9 countriesAustralia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, UK, USAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. 