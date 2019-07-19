EQS-News / 19/07/2019 / 11:40 UTC+8 (HONG KONG, 3 July 2019) - Computime Group Limited ("Computime" or the "Company"; stock code: 0320) is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded the "Most Valuable Services Award in Hong Kong 2019 - Smart IoT Leaders" in recognition of Computime's outstanding achievements in enabling smart living via our innovative Internet-of-Things ("IoT") solutions. The award presentation ceremony was held on 13 June, 2019. Presented by the Mediazone Publishing Group, a globally recognized media consultancy, the Most Valuable Services Award in Hong Kong is a platform that showcases best-in-class companies delivering products and services that provide exceptional quality, performance, and innovation. Having undergone a rigorous selection process against other technology-leading companies, Computime's IoT services stood head-and-shoulders above the competition for its advanced technology, product quality and seamless integration into a smart living environment for everyday consumers. Computime's Smart Comfort System is a first-to-market IoT solution that focuses on home comfort and energy management. Sold under the brand name SALUS, the Smart Comfort System is available in major global markets for heating control, including the US, UK, Germany, Canada, as well as multiple Scandinavian and Eastern European countries. Compatible with all major heating/cooling systems, the Smart Comfort System enables homeowners to maintain comfortable indoor temperature in specific rooms only when occupied, ensuring maximum comfort while minimizing energy consumption. Coupled with an intuitive app, voice control, and sophisticated AI algorithms, the Smart Comfort System provides homeowners a warm, secure, and energy-efficient home that significantly lowers the overall cost of ownership while seamlessly integrates into major smart living ecosystems currently available in the market. *Dr. King Owyang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Computime* commented, "It is indeed a great honor for Computime to be recognized by the world's leading business magazine and won the Most Valuable Services Award in Hong Kong 2019 - Smart IoT Leaders. We are very proud of our team's achievements, and we will continue to work hard and roll out new products with innovative features that leverage our IoT platform into different sectors such as smart property management and smart healthcare control. With our continuous investment in technology development and advancement as well as our well-established foundation in the EMS industry, we are well positioned to capture greater market share in the ever-growing IoT industry." Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VRKYNKKGRS [1] Document title: Computime Wins Most Valuable Services Award in Hong Kong 2019 - Smart IoT Leaders 19/07/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09f399b32a8e9cc59f80ad75deddce64&application_id=843641&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

