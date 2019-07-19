Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 18 July 2019 purchased 100,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 232,3007 per share and 60,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 221,5734 at the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 542,227 own A-shares and 137,535 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares during Q3 2019.

Oslo, 19 July 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act