Call and Audio Webcast for Investors, Analysts and Media Valora Financial Half-Year Results 2019 Date: Friday, 19 July 2019 Time: 10:00 am (CET) Speakers:Michael Mueller, CEO Tobias Knechtle, CFO Audio-webcast:Open webcast (https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/valora/mediaframe/30703/indexl.html) Dial-in number for phone conference: Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 0613 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 Other international numbers available here (https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf) Language: English The recorded webcast will be available by 04:00 pm (CET) latest on www.valora.com (https://www.valora.com/en/investors/documents/multimedia/).