Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to announce commencement of the 2019 exploration program to explore the 127km2 Lawyers Gold-Silver project. The 2019 program is designed to expand the known mineralization and delineate new targets for drilling during 2019. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The 2019 exploration program will initially focus on high-priority, high-grade drill targets with a concentration on resource expansion. This will be followed-up with drill targets to expand on the bulk tonnage 1-5 gram AuEq grade mineralization over wide 30-80m intervals that has potential to add significant ounces."

The 2019 exploration program commenced in early to mid-July and has comprised of soil sampling, rock sampling, geophysical surveying and geological mapping. During this period, the company has collected 70 rock samples and 802 soil samples over newly acquired claims. These samples have been prepped and transported for assay. In addition, the company has completed two diamond drill holes from the Lawyers Trend, at or near the Cliff's Creek zone northern portion. The holes have been logged, sampled and shipped to the laboratory for assay. Benchmark is targeting mineralized zones at Cliff's Creek, Dukes Ridge, Phoenix and AGB with previously reported historic results that include 108.36 g/t gold and 911.2 g/t silver over 7 metres core length (DDH81AS43) and 6.96 g/t gold and 254.70 g/t silver over 57.9 metres core length (DDH82AS16) from the AGB zone.

A detailed ground magnetic/VLF-EM (very low frequency electromagnetic) geophysics program over the Lawyers Trend - including Cliffs Creek, Dukes Ridge, Phoenix and the subparallel AGB zone is nearing completion. Once completed the high definition ground magnetics and VLF-EM data will provide a basis for geological mapping, interpretation and drill targeting. Initial results have provided anomalous geophysical signatures that will require drill testing.

The Company has commenced the 2019 exploration program under the existing limited exploration permit obtained in 2018. A more comprehensive exploration permit has been submitted to expand the scope of exploration outside of the existing Layers trend zones and is expected shortly.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

