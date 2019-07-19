The global data center IT infrastructure market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global data center IT infrastructure market size is the increased investment in data centers and hyper-scale data centers (HDC). The demand for hyper-scale data centers has increased significantly due to the increased market momentum for big data analytics. Moreover, HDC offers higher data storage and computing speed and uses a greater number of physical servers and virtual machines than traditional servers. Thus, the increasing investments in HDC are expected to boost the data center IT infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global data center IT infrastructure market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market: Advancements to Support AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) Technologies

Enterprises are increasingly using advanced technologies such as AI, big data, ML, and DL to implement new data, analysis models. However, the current server estate of many data center service providers is not enough to handle the heavy and complex workload. Thus, manufacturers have been focusing on introducing new server designs with high computational power. This has led to the emergence of servers embedded with ASICs, FPGA's, and GPUs to match the computing requirement of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Such advancements are likely to fuel the growth of the data center IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.

"Apart from technological advancements, other factors such as the increasing use of HCI solutions as an alternative to the public cloud, and the growing focus on IoT and 5G technologies will have a significant impact on the data center IT infrastructure market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global data center IT infrastructure market by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, converged infrastructure, and data center backup and recovery software, and DCIM solutions), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the data center IT infrastructure market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high investments by hyperscale service providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises, which are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT.

