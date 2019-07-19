WiMi: WIMI's IPO on NASDAQ Leads to the Globalization of China's 5G Holographic Communication AI vision

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Recently, according to Bloomberg News, WiMi Hologram Cloud has landed on the NASDAQ Global Board and is expected to become a leader in the field of holographic AR vision. WiMi Hologram Cloud has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China, and WiMi Hologram Cloud ranks the first in China's holographic AR industry in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR contents, holographic AR patents and number of software copyrights. In addition, since last year, Microsoft, Apple, Google and other giants have scrambled to compete in the AR/VR market, and has entered the new product launch period in 2019. According to the data, domestic and foreign manufacturers are expected to launch more than 10 AR new products. Samsung and Huawei have disclosed the launch of VR products in 2019, and the performance of new products will be greatly improved. The ultra-high reliable and low-latency communication of 5G communication technology is expected to solve the short board in the development of VR/AR. We believe that 5G+ will open the VR/AR scenario and continue to release the industry vitality. Major manufacturers continue to make efforts to create explosive products and accelerate hardware penetration.

AR holography has been as the center of many core issues in the industry. Whether it is in the CEO's keynote speech or in the application presentation at the user conference site, AR has a strong sense of presence. This makes people curious that will AR become the next big trend after the industrial Internet?

In Microsoft's strategy, mixed reality technology is already one of the main technical directions for the company's future investment. In the book "Refresh" written by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, he regarded the mixed reality, quantum computing and artificial intelligence together as three key technologies that affect Microsoft's focus of investment in the future. In his view, there may be "mixed reality aborigines", just like "digital natives" who are familiar with the Internet era from an early age. In that generation of young people, the computer use experience should naturally integrate reality and the virtual.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China. Currently, it is mainly applied in entertainment, advertisement, education and other industries. Its hardware environment is relatively mature and is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of total revenue in 2017, WiMi Hologram Cloud is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China. Also, according to Frost & Sullivan, WiMi Hologram Cloud has established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China in 2018. WiMi Hologram Cloud ranks the first in China's holographic AR industry in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR contents, holographic AR patents and number of software copyrights. Throughout the year 2018, WiMi Hologram Cloud has approximately 4,654 AR holographic content, 106 software copyrights and 219 technology patents. (* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.)

The real label of WiMi Hologram Cloud should be user operation. The so-called user operation is to divide into two dimensions: recommending new customers and repurchase of old customers. It can be seen from the prospectus that WiMi Hologram Cloud shows high ability in both dimensions.

Therefore, after the issuance of 5G licenses, the biggest application of the first phase scenario is the VR/AR industry, which is a trillion-dollar industry. After the technological update of AR micro-display, optics, and perceptual interaction panels of the companies in the industry chain, the manufactures began to actively deploy the capacity for AR mass production. WiMi Hologram Cloud's prospectus of IPO in the United States was publicized globally on June 27, 2019. It's net profit in 2018 exceeded 89 million yuan, making profit for two consecutive years. In the first quarter of 2019, the profit growth space has been opened. WiMi Hologram Cloud listed IPO on NASDAQ Global Board in the United States, and has opened the profit growth space as the first share of holographic AI vision in the world. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future. In the second half of the year, WIMI shall continue to focus on the VR/AR equipment vendors, immersive game developers and the theme investment opportunities of the operator leader.

