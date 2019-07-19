Cancer patients will have rapid access to pioneering technology, with a new MR Linac capable of targeting tumours more precisely from spring 2020

The service will be the first of its kind in London outside of a research study

GenesisCare's investment over the next year will also bring a wide range of high-end technology and personalised patient treatments to create a centre of excellence

Today, Bupa Cromwell Hospital and GenesisCare announce a new partnership, which will see GenesisCare bring its world-leading radiotherapy expertise to London. It will enhance the current Bupa Cromwell Hospital radiotherapy service to meet the growing demand for high quality oncology treatment in London and create an internationally recognised centre of excellence. The new centre will be called: GenesisCare Centre for Radiotherapy at Cromwell Hospital.

The expanding radiotherapy service will provide London's most comprehensive combination of treatment options for all tumour groups, with integrated clinical pathways to Bupa Cromwell Hospital. The innovative technology which will be used within the centre includes a state-of-the-art MRI-Guided Linac and a Varian Edge to replace the tomotherapy machine for radiotherapy and a Gamma Knife Icon system for radiosurgery.

Our partnership officially commences in August 2019 and will provide patients with the only MR Linac in London used outside of research purposes. It is a technological step change in radiotherapy that significantly improves outcomes through more precise targeting of tumours, including those of the pancreas, liver, lung, prostate and breast. For most patients, it will reduce treatment time by more than half and minimise side effects.

Phil Luce, Hospital Director, Bupa Cromwell Hospital saidthe partnership is great news for patients: "We want Bupa Cromwell Hospital to be a centre of excellence in oncology. This partnership with GenesisCare will ensure our patients have fast access to market-leading radiotherapy services which caters to their individual needs. Working with GenesisCare means we will continue to deliver the outstanding treatment our patients expect and deserve."

Dan Collins, GenesisCare CEO, added:"Delivering better outcomes and rapid access for patients is how we started and will always be our mission. The partnership with Bupa means we're able to deliver on that goal in London for the many local and international patients who will access our care. We will be bringing the world's most innovative technologies and working with the very best doctors in oncology to provide the highest quality, evidence-based care. Our future together is exciting, and we are looking forward to keeping everyone updated on our progress."

Over the coming months, GenesisCare will invest in team training and technology at Bupa Cromwell Hospital to improve the treatment pathway utilising GenesisCare's unique "Service of the Future" model which has been developed by combining best practices from some of the leading oncology hospitals and technology companies. Under the model, GenesisCare will also invest in redesigning the department to create a more patient-focused environment. They will also introduce new services including an innovative partial breast radiotherapy programme, a hydrogel programme to reduce side-effects for prostate cancer patients, and an exercise medicine programme.

This partnership builds on GenesisCare's existing collaboration with Bupa in Australia where it has co-developed a cardiology database and its partnership with Sanitas in Spain.

About GenesisCare:

GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We're committed to leading the change in how care is designed and given and are currently leading or participating in more than 100 clinical trials.

The organisation employs more than 2,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across the UK, Europe, Australia and now China, including some of the world's most experienced specialists. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 130 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes 12 centres in the UK, 21 in Spain and 30 in Australia, with more than 20 new centres under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our patient satisfaction ratings, which place us in the top 1 per cent of outpatient healthcare organisations in the world. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com

About GenesisCare in the UK:

GenesisCare delivers holistic oncology care at 12 specialist treatment centres in the UK, spanning radiotherapy, medical oncology, diagnostics, theranostics and wellness services. It is the largest provider of private cancer care services in the UK. Over the next two years, GenesisCare plans to open five new centres in the country, to increase patient access to world-class care when and where it's needed. Treatment is currently delivered in Birmingham, Chelmsford, Elstree, Guildford, Maidstone, Milton Keynes, Newmarket, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton and Windsor.

About Bupa Cromwell Hospital:

Bupa Cromwell Hospital was established in 1981 and acquired by Bupa, leading international healthcare group, in March 2008. It is a leading London hospital renowned for being the first to invest in some of the UK's leading edge equipment and cancer services.

Based in West London, the hospital has over 500 accredited consultants, mainly drawn from London's teaching hospitals, covering over 70 specialties. It is recognised as a centre of excellence for oncology, cardiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, lung, complex surgery and medicine. Bupa Cromwell Hospital's diagnostics service offers the very latest technology. There are two ambient MRI scanners and the angiography suite offers the most up-to-date imaging available in London. Consultants use the latest surgical techniques and have access to advanced non-invasive technologies, such as Gamma Knife surgery and robot-assisted joint replacement surgery. Outpatient services include private GPs, health screening and family medicine services.

The hospital has 120 beds and boasts a large and loyal UK and international clientele, admitting self-pay, embassy sponsored patients and those funded by medical insurance. Bupa Cromwell Hospital constantly strives to provide a first class service to its patients through the use of state-of-the-art technology, innovative diagnostics and a continuous investment programme. For more information visit www.bupacromwellhospital.com.

