Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.23%

TRINITY BANK REPORTS 2019 2nd QUARTER NET INCOME OF $374,000

YTD RETURN ON ASSETS 1.23%

YTD RETURN ON EQUITY 9.14%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Pink: TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter and the six months ending June 30, 2019.

Results of Operation

For the second quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $374,000, a decrease of 67.7% over second quarter 2018 earnings of $1,159,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter 2019 amounted to $0.33, a decrease of 67.60% over second quarter 2018 results of $1.03 per diluted common share.

For the first six months of 2019, Net Income after Taxes were $1,576,000, a decrease of 31.1% over the first half of 2018 results of $2,287,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2019 were $1.41, a decrease of 30.7% over the first half of 2018 results of $2.03 per diluted common share.

President Jeff Harp stated, "For the second time in our 16 year history, we have identified a large borrower in financial difficulty. The borrower has deeded some property back to the bank in lieu of foreclosure, and the $1,000,000 loan loss provision we made in 2Q covers 100% of the remaining exposure. We have aggressive collection efforts underway. In spite of this, we are on pace to have our second best earnings year since inception. The returns generated this year will still be well above the performance of our bank peer group."

"One of the positive aspects of maintaining a strong Capital base (13.05% as of June 30, 2019 - substantially in excess of our peer bank group) is that one problem loan does not impact our growth plans or our dividend policy."

Richard Burt, Executive Vice President, stated, "Since 2015, we have added staff to build a base for doubling the size of the Bank and to implement a management succession plan for some of our founding employees. I am pleased to announce that we are adding a senior operations person this month that will complete our staff for the foreseeable future. We, as a management team, feel we have the right team in place and the necessary infrastructure to once again begin growing our operating revenue faster than our expenses."

Actual for Quarter

3 Months 3 Months (in 000's) 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 % Net Interest Income $ 2,977 $ 2,350 14.9 % Non-Interest Income 122 137 97.1 % Non-Interest Expense (1,279 ) (1,139 ) 12.3 % Pretax Pre-provision Income 1,345 1,348 -0.2 % Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets 1 7 N/M Loan Loss Provision (1,000 ) (30 ) N/M Pretax Income 346 1,325 N/M Income Tax 28 (166 ) (116.9 )% Net Income $ 374 $ 1,159 (67.7 )% Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,119 1,122 Earnings Per Share 0.33 1.03 (67.6 )%

Actual for 6 months

6 Months 6 Months (in 000's) 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 % Net Interest Income $ 4,922 $ 4,627 6.4 % Non-Interest Income 245 266 (7.9 )% Non-Interest Expense (2,406 ) (2,271 ) 5.9 % Pretax Pre-provision Income 2,761 2,622 5.3 % Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets (2 ) 7 N/M Loan Loss Provision (1,030 ) (30 ) N/M Pretax Income 1,729 2,599 (33.5 )% Income Tax (153 ) (312 ) (51.0 )% Net Income $ 1,576 $ 2,287 (31.1 )% Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,118 1,124 Earnings Per Share 1.41 2.03 (30.7 )%



Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

###

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 2,977 $ 2,591 14.9 % $ 5,791 $ 5,077 14.1 % Interest expense 475 241 97.1 % 869 450 93.1 % Net Interest Income 2,502 2,350 6.5 % 4,922 4,627 6.4 % Service charges on deposits 42 37 13.5 % 81 73 11.0 % Other income 80 100 -20.0 % 164 193 -15.0 % Total Non Interest Income 122 137 -10.9 % 245 266 -7.9 % Salaries and benefits expense 788 731 7.8 % 1,551 1,360 14.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense 116 106 9.4 % 223 227 -1.8 % Other expense 375 302 24.2 % 632 684 -7.6 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,279 1,139 12.3 % 2,406 2,271 5.9 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,345 1,348 -0.2 % 2,761 2,622 5.3 % Gain on sale of securities 1 7 N/M (2 ) 7 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 30 N/M 1,030 30 N/M Earnings before income taxes 346 1,325 -73.9 % 1,729 2,599 -33.5 % Provision for income taxes (28 ) 166 -116.9 % 153 312 -51.0 % Net Earnings $ 374 $ 1,159 -67.7 % $ 1,576 $ 2,287 -31.1 % Basic earnings per share 0.34 1.05 -67.6 % 1.43 2.07 -30.7 % Basic weighted average shares 1,100 1,103 1,099 1,105 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 0.33 1.03 -67.6 % 1.41 2.03 -30.7 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,119 1,122 1,118 1,124 Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total loans $ 156,571 $ 147,227 6.3 % $ 154,327 $ 142,610 8.2 % Total short term investments 26,034 10,843 140.1 % 19,038 16,905 12.6 % Total investment securities 74,627 84,981 -12.2 % 76,940 88,821 -13.4 % Earning assets 257,232 243,051 5.8 % 250,305 248,336 0.8 % Total assets 264,826 250,070 5.9 % 258,314 255,098 1.3 % Noninterest bearing deposits 73,665 80,637 -8.6 % 73,772 81,427 -9.4 % Interest bearing deposits 154,918 135,940 14.0 % 148,664 141,151 5.3 % Total deposits 228,583 216,577 5.5 % 222,436 222,578 -0.1 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 1,566 N/M 590 787 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 35,301 $ 31,236 13.0 % $ 34,624 $ 31,272 10.7 %



TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total loans $ 156,571 $ 152,227 $ 144,801 $ 145,280 $ 147,227 Total short term investments 26,034 12,728 23,175 18,368 10,843 Total investment securities 74,627 79,278 79,700 80,509 84,981 Earning assets 257,232 244,233 247,676 244,157 243,051 Total assets 264,826 251,901 255,113 251,839 250,070 Noninterest bearing deposits 73,665 73,881 81,187 83,151 80,637 Interest bearing deposits 154,918 142,339 141,081 135,815 135,940 Total deposits 228,583 216,220 222,268 218,966 216,577 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 1,187 0 0 1,566 Shareholders' equity $ 35,301 $ 33,940 $ 31,948 $ 32,151 $ 31,236 Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income $ 2,977 $ 2,814 $ 2,785 $ 2,658 $ 2,591 Interest expense 475 394 358 309 241 Net Interest Income 2,502 2,420 2,427 2,349 2,350 Service charges on deposits 42 40 31 38 37 Other income 80 83 101 111 100 Total Non Interest Income 122 123 132 149 137 Salaries and benefits expense 788 763 757 707 731 Occupancy and equipment expense 116 107 120 119 106 Other expense 375 259 289 272 302 Total Non Interest Expense 1,279 1,129 1,166 1,098 1,139 Pretax pre-provision income 1,345 1,414 1,393 1,400 1,348 Gain on sale of securities 1 (2 ) 3 4 7 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 30 30 30 30 Earnings before income taxes 346 1,382 1,366 1,374 1,325 Provision for income taxes (28 ) 180 166 184 166 Net Earnings $ 374 $ 1,202 $ 1,200 $ 1,190 $ 1,159 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.07 $ 1.03

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total loans $ 156,014 $ 160,028 $ 154,184 $ 143,846 $ 150,833 Total short term investments 19,321 14,160 13,127 23,080 7,454 Total investment securities 72,014 75,906 81,896 79,234 78,840 Total earning assets 247,349 250,094 249,207 246,160 237,127 Allowance for loan losses (2,224 ) (1,703 ) (1,671 ) (1,664 ) (1,634 ) Premises and equipment 2,580 2,613 2,627 2,652 2,729 Other Assets 8,040 5,506 7,018 5,892 7,582 Total assets 255,745 256,510 257,181 253,040 245,804 Noninterest bearing deposits 76,168 69,934 85,668 81,856 79,678 Interest bearing deposits 143,710 150,895 137,979 137,926 133,922 Total deposits 219,878 220,829 223,647 219,782 213,600 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 614 1,158 701 1,311 610 Total liabilities 220,492 221,987 224,348 221,093 214,210 Shareholders' Equity Actual 34,572 34,522 34,051 32,772 32,244 Unrealized Gain - AFS 681 1 (1,218) (825) (650) Total Equity $ 35,253 $ 34,523 $ 32,833 $ 31,947 $ 31,594 Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 446 $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 320 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 766 $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 $ 179 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 477 $ 0 $ 456 $ 458 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 $ 1,604 Loans charged off 498 0 23 0 0 Loan recoveries 19 2 0 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (479 ) 2 (23 ) 0 0 Provision for loan losses 1,000 30 30 30 30 Balance at end of period $ 2,224 $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.43 % 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 290 % 179 % 2785 % 930 % 913 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.31 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.64 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.56 % 1.91 % 1.88 % 1.89 % 1.85 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.24 % 14.17 % 15.02 % 14.81 % 14.84 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 4.27 % 13.90 % 14.39 % 14.53 % 14.51 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.33 % 13.47 % 12.52 % 12.77 % 12.49 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.85 % 4.86 % 4.75 % 4.59 % 4.53 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.74 % 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.51 % 0.40 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.17 % 4.08 % 4.13 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 46.2 % 41.9 % 37.9 % 41.5 % 43.0 % End of period book value per common share $ 32.14 $ 31.44 $ 29.85 $ 29.07 $ 28.13 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 31.52 $ 31.44 $ 30.96 $ 29.82 $ 29.31 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,097 1,098 1,100 1,099 1,100

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 25,653 153 2.39 % 2.39 % $ 10,466 50 1.91 % 1.91 % FRB Stock 381 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 377 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 1,593 9 2.26 % 2.26 % 154 1 2.60 % 2.60 % Tax Free securities 73,034 539 2.95 % 3.74 % 84,827 599 2.82 % 3.58 % Loans 156,571 2,270 5.80 % 5.80 % 147,227 1,935 5.26 % 5.26 % Total Interest Earning Assets 257,232 2,977 4.63 % 4.85 % 243,051 2,591 4.26 % 4.53 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,021 4,400 Other assets 4,322 4,229 Allowance for loan losses (1,749 ) (1,610 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,594 7,019 Total Assets $ 264,826 $ 250,070 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 125,618 321 1.02 % 1.02 % 112,148 166 0.59 % 0.59 % Certificates and other time deposits 29,300 154 2.10 % 2.10 % 23,792 65 1.09 % 1.09 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 1,566 10 2.55 % 2.55 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 154,918 475 1.23 % 1.23 % 137,506 241 0.70 % 0.70 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 73,665 80,637 Other liabilities 942 691 Shareholders' Equity 35,301 31,236 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 264,826 $ 250,070 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,502 3.40 % 3.62 % 2,350 3.56 % 3.83 % Net Interest Margin 3.89 % 4.11 % 3.86 % 4.13 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30 2019 % 2018 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 87,559 56.05 % $ 88,292 58.54 % Real estate: Commercial 23,311 14.92 % 20,961 13.90 % Residential 22,471 14.39 % 23,518 15.59 % Construction and development 22,445 14.37 % 17,387 11.53 % Consumer 419 0.27 % 675 0.45 % Total loans (gross) 156,205 100.00 % 150,833 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 156,205 100.00 % $ 150,833 100.00 % June 30 June 30 2019 2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 34,572 $ 32,244 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 36,708 $ 33,878 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 170,838 $ 164,787 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.24 % 19.56 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.49 % 20.56 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.05 % 12.89 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 22 20 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 66.00 $ 60.00 Low $ 58.90 $ 59.75 Close $ 64.00 $ 60.00



SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552567/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Return-on-Assets-of-123