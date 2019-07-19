Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.23%

TRINITY BANK REPORTS 2019 2nd QUARTER NET INCOME OF $374,000
YTD RETURN ON ASSETS 1.23%
YTD RETURN ON EQUITY 9.14%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Pink: TYBT) today announced operating results for the second quarter and the six months ending June 30, 2019.
Results of Operation
For the second quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $374,000, a decrease of 67.7% over second quarter 2018 earnings of $1,159,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter 2019 amounted to $0.33, a decrease of 67.60% over second quarter 2018 results of $1.03 per diluted common share.
For the first six months of 2019, Net Income after Taxes were $1,576,000, a decrease of 31.1% over the first half of 2018 results of $2,287,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2019 were $1.41, a decrease of 30.7% over the first half of 2018 results of $2.03 per diluted common share.
President Jeff Harp stated, "For the second time in our 16 year history, we have identified a large borrower in financial difficulty. The borrower has deeded some property back to the bank in lieu of foreclosure, and the $1,000,000 loan loss provision we made in 2Q covers 100% of the remaining exposure. We have aggressive collection efforts underway. In spite of this, we are on pace to have our second best earnings year since inception. The returns generated this year will still be well above the performance of our bank peer group."
"One of the positive aspects of maintaining a strong Capital base (13.05% as of June 30, 2019 - substantially in excess of our peer bank group) is that one problem loan does not impact our growth plans or our dividend policy."
Richard Burt, Executive Vice President, stated, "Since 2015, we have added staff to build a base for doubling the size of the Bank and to implement a management succession plan for some of our founding employees. I am pleased to announce that we are adding a senior operations person this month that will complete our staff for the foreseeable future. We, as a management team, feel we have the right team in place and the necessary infrastructure to once again begin growing our operating revenue faster than our expenses."
Actual for Quarter
|3 Months
|3 Months
(in 000's)
|06/30/2019
|06/30/2018
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|2,977
|$
|2,350
|14.9
|%
Non-Interest Income
|122
|137
|97.1
|%
Non-Interest Expense
|(1,279
|)
|(1,139
|)
|12.3
|%
Pretax Pre-provision Income
|1,345
|1,348
|-0.2
|%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|1
|7
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(1,000
|)
|(30
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|346
|1,325
|N/M
Income Tax
|28
|(166
|)
|(116.9
|)%
Net Income
|$
|374
|$
|1,159
|(67.7
|)%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,119
|1,122
Earnings Per Share
|0.33
|1.03
|(67.6
|)%
Actual for 6 months
|6 Months
|6 Months
(in 000's)
|06/30/2019
|06/30/2018
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|4,922
|$
|4,627
|6.4
|%
Non-Interest Income
|245
|266
|(7.9
|)%
Non-Interest Expense
|(2,406
|)
|(2,271
|)
|5.9
|%
Pretax Pre-provision Income
|2,761
|2,622
|5.3
|%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|(2
|)
|7
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(1,030
|)
|(30
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|1,729
|2,599
|(33.5
|)%
Income Tax
|(153
|)
|(312
|)
|(51.0
|)%
Net Income
|$
|1,576
|$
|2,287
|(31.1
|)%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,118
|1,124
Earnings Per Share
|1.41
|2.03
|(30.7
|)%
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ending
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Interest income
|$
|2,977
|$
|2,591
|14.9
|%
|$
|5,791
|$
|5,077
|14.1
|%
Interest expense
|475
|241
|97.1
|%
|869
|450
|93.1
|%
Net Interest Income
|2,502
|2,350
|6.5
|%
|4,922
|4,627
|6.4
|%
Service charges on deposits
|42
|37
|13.5
|%
|81
|73
|11.0
|%
Other income
|80
|100
|-20.0
|%
|164
|193
|-15.0
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|122
|137
|-10.9
|%
|245
|266
|-7.9
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|788
|731
|7.8
|%
|1,551
|1,360
|14.0
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|116
|106
|9.4
|%
|223
|227
|-1.8
|%
Other expense
|375
|302
|24.2
|%
|632
|684
|-7.6
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,279
|1,139
|12.3
|%
|2,406
|2,271
|5.9
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,345
|1,348
|-0.2
|%
|2,761
|2,622
|5.3
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|1
|7
|N/M
|(2
|)
|7
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|1,000
|30
|N/M
|1,030
|30
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|346
|1,325
|-73.9
|%
|1,729
|2,599
|-33.5
|%
Provision for income taxes
|(28
|)
|166
|-116.9
|%
|153
|312
|-51.0
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|374
|$
|1,159
|-67.7
|%
|$
|1,576
|$
|2,287
|-31.1
|%
Basic earnings per share
|0.34
|1.05
|-67.6
|%
|1.43
|2.07
|-30.7
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,100
|1,103
|1,099
|1,105
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|0.33
|1.03
|-67.6
|%
|1.41
|2.03
|-30.7
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,119
|1,122
|1,118
|1,124
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Six Months
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Total loans
|$
|156,571
|$
|147,227
|6.3
|%
|$
|154,327
|$
|142,610
|8.2
|%
Total short term investments
|26,034
|10,843
|140.1
|%
|19,038
|16,905
|12.6
|%
Total investment securities
|74,627
|84,981
|-12.2
|%
|76,940
|88,821
|-13.4
|%
Earning assets
|257,232
|243,051
|5.8
|%
|250,305
|248,336
|0.8
|%
Total assets
|264,826
|250,070
|5.9
|%
|258,314
|255,098
|1.3
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|73,665
|80,637
|-8.6
|%
|73,772
|81,427
|-9.4
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|154,918
|135,940
|14.0
|%
|148,664
|141,151
|5.3
|%
Total deposits
|228,583
|216,577
|5.5
|%
|222,436
|222,578
|-0.1
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|1,566
|N/M
|590
|787
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|35,301
|$
|31,236
|13.0
|%
|$
|34,624
|$
|31,272
|10.7
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Total loans
|$
|156,571
|$
|152,227
|$
|144,801
|$
|145,280
|$
|147,227
Total short term investments
|26,034
|12,728
|23,175
|18,368
|10,843
Total investment securities
|74,627
|79,278
|79,700
|80,509
|84,981
Earning assets
|257,232
|244,233
|247,676
|244,157
|243,051
Total assets
|264,826
|251,901
|255,113
|251,839
|250,070
Noninterest bearing deposits
|73,665
|73,881
|81,187
|83,151
|80,637
Interest bearing deposits
|154,918
|142,339
|141,081
|135,815
|135,940
Total deposits
|228,583
|216,220
|222,268
|218,966
|216,577
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|1,187
|0
|0
|1,566
Shareholders' equity
|$
|35,301
|$
|33,940
|$
|31,948
|$
|32,151
|$
|31,236
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Interest income
|$
|2,977
|$
|2,814
|$
|2,785
|$
|2,658
|$
|2,591
Interest expense
|475
|394
|358
|309
|241
Net Interest Income
|2,502
|2,420
|2,427
|2,349
|2,350
Service charges on deposits
|42
|40
|31
|38
|37
Other income
|80
|83
|101
|111
|100
Total Non Interest Income
|122
|123
|132
|149
|137
Salaries and benefits expense
|788
|763
|757
|707
|731
Occupancy and equipment expense
|116
|107
|120
|119
|106
Other expense
|375
|259
|289
|272
|302
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,279
|1,129
|1,166
|1,098
|1,139
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,345
|1,414
|1,393
|1,400
|1,348
Gain on sale of securities
|1
|(2
|)
|3
|4
|7
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|1,000
|30
|30
|30
|30
Earnings before income taxes
|346
|1,382
|1,366
|1,374
|1,325
Provision for income taxes
|(28
|)
|180
|166
|184
|166
Net Earnings
|$
|374
|$
|1,202
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,159
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.03
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Total loans
|$
|156,014
|$
|160,028
|$
|154,184
|$
|143,846
|$
|150,833
Total short term investments
|19,321
|14,160
|13,127
|23,080
|7,454
Total investment securities
|72,014
|75,906
|81,896
|79,234
|78,840
Total earning assets
|247,349
|250,094
|249,207
|246,160
|237,127
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,224
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(1,671
|)
|(1,664
|)
|(1,634
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,580
|2,613
|2,627
|2,652
|2,729
Other Assets
|8,040
|5,506
|7,018
|5,892
|7,582
Total assets
|255,745
|256,510
|257,181
|253,040
|245,804
Noninterest bearing deposits
|76,168
|69,934
|85,668
|81,856
|79,678
Interest bearing deposits
|143,710
|150,895
|137,979
|137,926
|133,922
Total deposits
|219,878
|220,829
|223,647
|219,782
|213,600
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|614
|1,158
|701
|1,311
|610
Total liabilities
|220,492
|221,987
|224,348
|221,093
|214,210
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|34,572
|34,522
|34,051
|32,772
|32,244
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|681
|1
|(1,218)
|(825)
|(650)
Total Equity
|$
|35,253
|$
|34,523
|$
|32,833
|$
|31,947
|$
|31,594
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|446
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|320
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|766
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
|$
|179
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|477
|$
|0
|$
|456
|$
|458
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.49
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
Loans charged off
|498
|0
|23
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(479
|)
|2
|(23
|)
|0
|0
Provision for loan losses
|1,000
|30
|30
|30
|30
Balance at end of period
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.43
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|290
|%
|179
|%
|2785
|%
|930
|%
|913
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.31
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.64
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.56
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.85
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|4.24
|%
|14.17
|%
|15.02
|%
|14.81
|%
|14.84
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|4.27
|%
|13.90
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.53
|%
|14.51
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|13.33
|%
|13.47
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.49
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.85
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.59
|%
|4.53
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.74
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.40
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.11
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.13
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|46.2
|%
|41.9
|%
|37.9
|%
|41.5
|%
|43.0
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|32.14
|$
|31.44
|$
|29.85
|$
|29.07
|$
|28.13
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|31.52
|$
|31.44
|$
|30.96
|$
|29.82
|$
|29.31
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,097
|1,098
|1,100
|1,099
|1,100
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2018
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|25,653
|153
|2.39
|%
|2.39
|%
|$
|10,466
|50
|1.91
|%
|1.91
|%
FRB Stock
|381
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|377
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|1,593
|9
|2.26
|%
|2.26
|%
|154
|1
|2.60
|%
|2.60
|%
Tax Free securities
|73,034
|539
|2.95
|%
|3.74
|%
|84,827
|599
|2.82
|%
|3.58
|%
Loans
|156,571
|2,270
|5.80
|%
|5.80
|%
|147,227
|1,935
|5.26
|%
|5.26
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|257,232
|2,977
|4.63
|%
|4.85
|%
|243,051
|2,591
|4.26
|%
|4.53
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,021
|4,400
Other assets
|4,322
|4,229
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,749
|)
|(1,610
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,594
|7,019
Total Assets
|$
|264,826
|$
|250,070
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|125,618
|321
|1.02
|%
|1.02
|%
|112,148
|166
|0.59
|%
|0.59
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|29,300
|154
|2.10
|%
|2.10
|%
|23,792
|65
|1.09
|%
|1.09
|%
Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|1,566
|10
|2.55
|%
|2.55
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|154,918
|475
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
|137,506
|241
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|73,665
|80,637
Other liabilities
|942
|691
Shareholders' Equity
|35,301
|31,236
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|264,826
|$
|250,070
Net Interest Income and Spread
|2,502
|3.40
|%
|3.62
|%
|2,350
|3.56
|%
|3.83
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.89
|%
|4.11
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.13
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|%
|2018
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|87,559
|56.05
|%
|$
|88,292
|58.54
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|23,311
|14.92
|%
|20,961
|13.90
|%
Residential
|22,471
|14.39
|%
|23,518
|15.59
|%
Construction and development
|22,445
|14.37
|%
|17,387
|11.53
|%
Consumer
|419
|0.27
|%
|675
|0.45
|%
Total loans (gross)
|156,205
|100.00
|%
|150,833
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|156,205
|100.00
|%
|$
|150,833
|100.00
|%
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|34,572
|$
|32,244
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|36,708
|$
|33,878
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|170,838
|$
|164,787
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.24
|%
|19.56
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|21.49
|%
|20.56
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|13.05
|%
|12.89
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|22
|20
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|66.00
|$
|60.00
Low
|$
|58.90
|$
|59.75
Close
|$
|64.00
|$
|60.00
