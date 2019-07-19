A floating solar array will be located in the North Sea near an aquaculture and an offshore wind power facility. The €2 million pilot project is being developed by a Belgian consortium consisting of Tractebel, Jan De Nul Group, Deme, Soltech and Ghent University.Luxembourg-based Jan De Nul Group, construction and maintenance provider for maritime infrastructure, has announced it will partner with a group of Belgian companies in the development and construction of the first off-shore photovoltaic floating project in the North Sea. The Belgian consortium for the project includes engineering services ...

