EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 19, 2019 SHARES VALOE OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 2,050,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 22, 2019*. Identifiers of Valoe Oyj's share: Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 20,589,971 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * Listing is conditional until shares have been registered on the trade register. *** TIEDOTE, 19.7.2019 OSAKKEET VALOE OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 2 050 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 22.7.2019*. Valoe Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 20 589 971 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * Listaus on ehdollinen kaupparekisterimerkinnälle.