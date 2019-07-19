Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Shareholding 19-Jul-2019 / 10:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LORD LAMONT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares via a dividend reinvestment programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.7852 346 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 346 - Price GBP1.7852 per share - Total value of transaction GBP617.68 - Cumulative holdings 75,431 shares e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 14065 EQS News ID: 844025 End of Announcement EQS News Service

