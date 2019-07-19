Textile Dyes Market Worth $10.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Textile Dyes Market By Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, Vat, Basic, Acid, And Disperse), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, And Acrylic), And Region (APAC, Europe, And North America) - Global Forecast To 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, Low-cost of manufacturing in counties in APAC such as China and high demand for textile dyes in APAC are the key factors driving the demand for textile dyes.

Disperse is the largest dye type segment in the textile dyes market

Disperse dyes is estimated to be the largest dye type in the global textile dyes market. These dyes are used to dye synthetic hydrophobic fibers. Moreover, they are also used on polyester and acetate fibers. The companies such as Jiangsu Zhejiang Chemical Co. (China) has a dedicated R&D center for the development of various types of disperse dyes. APAC contributes more than 50% to the global disperse dyes market.

Viscose is the fastest-growing fiber type in the textile dyes market.

Viscose fiber was the first commercially produced synthetic fiber. It is a regenerated fiber as the cellulose obtained from softwoods is converted to a liquid compound, pressed through minuscule holes in spinnerets, and then converted back to cellulose in the form of fiber. The market of viscose is growing as this fiber has properties similar to cotton and can also be manufactured to resemble silk. Moreover, viscose fiber can be produced in multi-stranded versions that integrate metallic threads and also in the form of novelty fibers.

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

With economic contraction and saturation in Europe and North America, textile manufacturers are shifting their production base to APAC. China is one of the leading producers and consumers of textile dyes in the region. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India is attracting new investments in APAC. In addition, the growing demand and policies regarding the use of environment-friendly and low-VOC products have led to innovation in the APAC textile dyes market.

As quoted by Mr. Arvind Sinha, President - Textile Association of India and Global Textile Welfare Association, "Waterless dyeing technology has been growing at a higher rate, as major manufacturers are in early stage of adapting this technology. Currently, the market penetration is expected at 5% among all disperse dyes and is expected to grow in coming 5-10 years."

Key players profiled in the Textile Dyes Market report include Huntsman Corporation (US), Kiri Industries (India), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (China), LANXESS AG (Germany), and Archroma Management LLC (Switzerland).

