Business Reporter: Finnish Operator Elisa Enables Sustainability in Manufacturing With Its New Smart Factory Solution

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling the first 5G smartphone in Nordic countries, and live-streaming the signing of the climate agreement at the World Summit of Students for Climate, Finnish telecommunications company Elisa is now offering an innovative industrial internet of things (IoT) tool to manufacturers, the Smart Factory.

Alongside downtime and unstable product quality, material waste is what causes manufacturers the biggest headache. But Elisa's 3D digital factory could represent the way forward. It uses machine learning and AI to provide everyone from shop floor staff to top management with full production visibility in real time. It helps staff pinpoint material wastage as well as bottlenecks and machinery failures, by sending out alerts and notifications of any anomalies.

With even minor tweaks to resource usage and downtime management, large factories will be able to save millions of euros, claims Kari Terho, General Manager of Elisa Smart Factory.

The Smart Factory can connect to all existing data sources, from SAP to ERP to machine data and Excel spreadsheets, ensuring the continuous improvement of the production process through machine learning capabilities, and comes with a short implementation time of approximately 12 weeks.

To learn more about the benefits of the Smart Factory application, read the full article.

