Virginia Partners Bank Fredericksburg VA: Virginia Partners Bank Reports 70.0% Increase in Net Income Excluding Merger Expense (Non-GAAP) of $1.0 Million for the Second Quarter 2019

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Virginia Partners Bank (OTCQX: PTRS) (the "Bank") reported adjusted net income (Non-GAAP, excluding tax-effected merger expense of $159 thousand) of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a 70.0% increase when compared to net income of $613 thousand for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank reported adjusted net income (Non-GAAP, excluding tax-effected merger expense of $459 thousand) of $1.9 million, a 70.7% increase when compared to net income of $1.1 million for the same period in 2018. The Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were negatively impacted by merger expense of $162 thousand and $474 thousand, respectively, related to the pending merger of equals with Delmar Bancorp ("Delmar") and The Bank of Delmarva ("Delmarva").

On a GAAP basis, the Bank reported net income of $884 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a 44.1% increase when compared to net income of $613 thousand for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank reported net income of $1.4 million, a 29.2% increase when compared to net income of $1.1 million for the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank's return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio was 0.82%, 7.68% and 70.77%, respectively, as compared to 0.59%, 6.06% and 74.58%, respectively, for the same period in 2018. Excluding tax-effected merger expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019, return on average assets (Non-GAAP), return on average equity (Non-GAAP) and efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) was 0.97%, 9.06% and 66.90%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank's return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio was 0.67%, 6.33% and 74.56%, respectively, as compared to 0.56%, 5.65% and 77.29%, respectively, for the same period in 2018. Excluding tax-effected merger expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019, return on average assets (Non-GAAP), return on average equity (Non-GAAP) and efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) was 0.89%, 8.36% and 68.69%, respectively.

The increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was driven by increases in net interest income, due primarily to loan growth, and noninterest income, lower provision for loan losses, and partially offset by higher noninterest expense and income tax expense. The increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was driven by increases in net interest income, due primarily to loan growth, and noninterest income, lower provision for loan losses, and partially offset by higher noninterest expense and income tax expense. The Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were positively impacted by lower provision for loan losses due primarily to lower loan growth and the overall improvement in the risks inherent in the loan portfolio over the same periods in 2018. The Bank's results of operations, primarily noninterest income and noninterest expense, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were directly affected by Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, the Bank's majority-owned subsidiary. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank recorded net income of approximately $41 thousand (net of income tax expense and noncontrolling interest) related to Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC as compared to a net loss of approximately $11 thousand (net of income tax benefit and noncontrolling interest) for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank recorded net income of approximately $26 thousand (net of income tax expense and noncontrolling interest) related to Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC as compared to a net loss of approximately $30 thousand (net of income tax benefit and noncontrolling interest) for the same period in 2018. In addition, the Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were negatively impacted by higher income tax expense due primarily to higher consolidated income before income taxes and the non-deductibility of merger expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank's effective tax rate was 24.0% as compared to 18.6% for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank's effective tax rate was 25.6% as compared to 18.6% for the same period in 2018.

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $437.0 million, an increase of $19.7 million or 4.7% from June 30, 2018. Over the same period, gross loans held for investment increased 4.4% to $329.6 million, total investment securities - taxable decreased 11.9% to $65.5 million, total deposits decreased 4.3% to $334.2 million, however noninterest bearing deposits grew 15.6% to $61.6 million, total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased 108.3% to $47.9 million and total equity increased 15.2% to $47.3 million. The decrease in investment securities - taxable was due to the strategic utilization of the cash flows from these investment securities to fund loan growth. The decrease in total deposits and the corresponding increase in total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were due to a decrease in money market deposits which was driven by withdrawals by several large deposit customers due to other business related needs and not due to the loss of relationships. In addition, the Bank has been able to reduce its utilization of time deposits - wholesale. As of June 30, 2019, time deposits - wholesale were $20.9 million, which represents a decrease of 12.8% from June 30, 2018. All of the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

"I am pleased with our Bank's profitability and growth during the first half of 2019," said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, Virginia Partners Bank President & CEO. "Net income (Non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 improved by $430 thousand or 70.0% when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The net income improvement from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to higher net interest income, lower provision for loan losses and total noninterest expense excluding merger expense, and a net income contribution from Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $87 thousand or 2.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2018 and was due to our efforts to grow top-line revenue. During the second quarter of 2019, Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC recorded its highest level of net income since the Bank acquired its majority-ownership at the beginning of 2018 and was the primary driver of the higher total noninterest income and total noninterest expense as compared to the second quarter of 2018. The overall increase in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC's profitability was due to a higher volume of loan closings which lead to a 92.9% increase in mortgage banking income from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. Despite a higher total noninterest expense contribution from Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, excluding merger expense, we were able to reduce our total noninterest expense by $61 thousand or 2.1% during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2018. Although loan production was strong during the second quarter of 2019, loan balances declined due to several large pay-offs which occurred late in the period. Despite this, our total loan growth over the first half of 2019 was 2.2% and 4.4% over the trailing twelve months. We continue to remain optimistic about the growth activity we are seeing in our current markets and our current pipeline of opportunities. We believe this growth activity, combined with our emphasis on total relationship banking, positions us to deliver solid growth and increased profitability throughout the balance of 2019."

Harrison continued, "We continue to be very excited and focused on our pending merger of equals with Delmar and Delmarva. Earlier this month Delmar's registration statement on Form S-4, which included a proxy statement and prospectus, was declared effective by the SEC. As such, the Bank has commenced its mailing to shareholders for its special meeting to occur on August 12, 2019 and we remain on track to close the merger during the third quarter of 2019. We are very excited about the future prospects and increased efficiencies of our combined organization and look forward to maximizing the potential of this combined franchise."

Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, the Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, visit www.vapartnersbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Bank conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the evaluation of the Bank's performance. These financial measures include net income, return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio excluding merger expense. Management believes presentations of these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank's core business. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures are included as tables at the end of this earnings release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are generally identifiable by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "may," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release may include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated future financial performance, funding sources including loan portfolio composition, deposit and loan growth, adequacy of the allowance for loan losses and future provisions for loan losses, investment securities portfolio composition and future performance, and strategic business initiatives, including the pending merger of equals of the Bank and Delmar and Delmarva. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of or changes in: management's efforts to maintain asset quality and control operating expenses; the quality, composition and growth of the loan and investment securities portfolios; interest rates; and general economic and financial market conditions. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements contained herein. We have based our forward-looking statements on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this earnings release. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, because the beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections about future events on which they are based may, and often do, differ materially from actual events and, in many cases, are outside of our control. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Virginia Partners Bank

Balance Sheet

Unaudited

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,721,816 $ 4,843,510 Federal funds sold 7,748,000 - Interest bearing deposits in other banks 2,000,000 2,000,000 Investment securities - taxable 65,461,222 74,310,778 Investment securities - tax-exempt 8,172,004 7,953,355 Loans held for sale 5,481,331 1,719,978 Loans, net of unearned income 329,579,554 315,818,250 Less: Allowance for loan losses (4,095,692 ) (3,914,848 ) Premises and equipment, net 3,754,435 3,920,617 Accrued interest receivable 1,108,553 948,646 Deferred income taxes, net 1,171,929 1,533,598 Bank owned life insurance 7,711,961 7,496,825 Right of use asset 3,619,916 - Other assets 560,656 689,779 Total Assets $ 436,995,685 $ 417,320,488 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 61,551,631 $ 53,256,674 Interest-bearing demand deposits 19,659,938 18,985,673 Savings and money market deposits 94,678,103 121,346,954 Time deposits - retail 137,415,877 131,757,287 Time deposits - wholesale 20,905,000 23,982,000 Total deposits 334,210,549 349,328,588 Federal funds purchased - 1,604,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 47,900,000 23,000,000 Warehouse line of credit 1,200,194 6,154 Other borrowings 1,426,981 1,472,183 Lease liability 3,638,387 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,287,741 815,938 Total Liabilities 389,663,852 376,226,863 EQUITY Common stock 20,425,905 19,785,905 Capital surplus 19,226,164 18,562,728 Retained earnings 5,462,524 2,810,211 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 635,117 600,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 152,871 (1,771,562 ) Net income 1,429,252 1,106,145 Total Equity 47,331,833 41,093,625 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 436,995,685 $ 417,320,488



Virginia Partners Bank

Statement of Income

Unaudited

For the Quarter Ending

June 30, For the Six Months Ending

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 4,299,140 $ 3,803,847 $ 8,462,753 $ 7,389,927 Interest on federal funds sold 6,277 13,036 15,624 21,181 Interest on deposits with banks 21,844 13,647 44,754 25,888 Investment securities - taxable 437,186 481,889 886,991 871,560 Investment securities - tax-exempt 42,376 42,376 84,753 84,753 Total interest income 4,806,823 4,354,795 9,494,875 8,393,309 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest-bearing demand deposits 16,125 9,328 30,889 18,070 Savings and money market deposits 158,124 152,765 311,818 273,256 Time deposits - retail 695,033 535,604 1,318,701 1,049,343 Time deposits - wholesale 83,566 92,904 164,602 184,152 Total interest expense on deposits 952,848 790,601 1,826,010 1,524,821 Interest on federal funds purchased 4,052 196 15,966 1,784 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 281,114 97,107 565,905 196,873 Interest on warehouse line of credit 24,932 9,561 44,674 16,618 Interest on other borrowings 27,090 27,494 54,281 55,041 Total interest expense 1,290,036 924,959 2,506,836 1,795,137 Net interest income 3,516,787 3,429,836 6,988,039 6,598,172 Provision for loan losses - 213,000 84,500 313,000 Net interest income after provision 3,516,787 3,216,836 6,903,539 6,285,172 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 90,597 82,385 169,435 152,713 Securities (losses), net - (12,500 ) - (12,500 ) Mortgage banking income 485,129 251,544 765,523 445,153 Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies 53,080 55,381 105,165 109,833 Other noninterest income 35,289 11,143 40,512 29,072 Total noninterest income 664,095 387,953 1,080,635 724,271 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 1,555,238 1,575,184 3,151,605 3,121,689 Occupancy and equipment expense 252,908 243,109 512,739 505,946 Professional services 144,958 193,330 279,051 380,738 Data processing 305,029 299,634 593,861 605,250 Promotion and marketing 43,234 57,975 80,971 115,950 FDIC assessment 25,000 32,000 47,800 77,400 Merger expense 162,440 - 474,467 - Other operating expense 478,018 463,773 891,932 879,920 Total noninterest expense 2,966,825 2,865,005 6,032,426 5,686,893 Consolidated income before income taxes 1,214,057 739,784 1,951,748 1,322,550 Income tax expense 279,176 139,822 490,549 253,207 Consolidated net income $ 934,881 $ 599,962 $ 1,461,199 $ 1,069,343 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (51,098 ) 13,514 (31,947 ) 36,802 Net income $ 883,783 $ 613,476 $ 1,429,252 $ 1,106,145



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Quarter Ending For the Six Months Ending June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income excluding merger expense Net income $ 883,783 $ 613,476 $ 1,429,252 $ 1,106,145 Merger expense 162,440 - 474,467 - Income tax effect of adjustment (3,167 ) - (15,245 ) - Net income excluding merger expense (Non-GAAP) $ 1,043,056 $ 613,476 $ 1,888,474 $ 1,106,145 Return on average assets excluding merger expense (1) Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.59 % 0.67 % 0.56 % Effect to adjust for merger expense 0.15 % 0.00 % 0.22 % 0.00 % Return on average assets excluding merger expense (Non-GAAP) 0.97 % 0.59 % 0.89 % 0.56 % Return on average equity excluding merger expense (1) Return on average equity 7.68 % 6.06 % 6.33 % 5.65 % Effect to adjust for merger expense 1.38 % 0.00 % 2.03 % 0.00 % Return on average equity excluding merger expense (Non-GAAP) 9.06 % 6.06 % 8.36 % 5.65 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger expense Efficiency ratio 70.77 % 74.58 % 74.56 % 77.29 % Effect to adjust for merger expense -3.87 % 0.00 % -5.87 % 0.00 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger expense (Non-GAAP) 66.90 % 74.58 % 68.69 % 77.29 % (1) Annualized for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



