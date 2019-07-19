Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced today that it has licensed three preclinical antiviral programs from Novartis, including investigational agents with the potential to treat human rhinovirus, influenza and herpes viruses.

Under the agreement, Gilead will acquire exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize novel small molecules against three undisclosed targets. Novartis will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $291 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on annual net sales.

"Today's announcement builds on Gilead's heritage in antiviral research and development. We look forward to applying this expertise to advance the development of potential new treatments for viruses with limited therapeutic options," said John McHutchison AO, MD, Gilead's Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development.

Gilead's antiviral portfolio includes among the most widely used medicines for the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, as well as influenza infection.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that Gilead may fail to advance any of the preclinical antiviral programs licensed from Novartis. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

