Announcing the Winners of the Dr. Jan McBarron Scholarship

The Dr. Jan McBarron Scholarship is awarded to 5 students based upon the strength of their applications

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Dr. Jan McBarron is proud to announce the winners of the Dr. Jan McBarron Scholarship Initiative. The criteria for eligibility for the scholarship involved being within a health-related program and then writing a 500-word essay on why you deserve the scholarship, what you hope to accomplish with it, and what your career goals are for the future. The two winners of the grand prize of the $500 scholarship are Anastasia Maddox and Annabella Feeny. However, Dr. Jan McBarron has decided to generously add three additional prizes.

"Originally, I had decided that the scholarship was only to have two winners," says Jan McBarron, an award-winning physician and author. "However, due to the overwhelming response of over 200 applications, I wanted to provide assistance to a few more people. Therefore, I added 3 additional runner-up prizes".

These three winners will each receive prizes of $100 each. The winners of the runner-up prizes are Belle Copelan, Dennis McCarthy, and Zachary Gallatin.

"I want to give a big congratulations to all of our winners," says Dr. McBarron. "With over 200 applicants, picking a small number of winners is never an easy task yet all five of these students stood out from the rest of the field with their personal essays. The overwhelming volume of applicants encourages me to offer more scholarships in the future."

Dr. Jan McBarron hopes that this money will be able to help these students in their academic endeavors in the upcoming school year. Dr. McBarron hopes that these scholarships will help these students ease the burden of financial restraints in their post-secondary education.

About Jan McBarron

Born, raised, and trained in Philadelphia, Dr. Jan McBarron is a bariatric physician wanting to change the traditional doctor-patient relationship after her experiences as a nurse. Over the past three decades, Jan McBarron has specialized in Medical Bariatrics, non-surgical weight loss. Having struggled with her own issues regarding weight and even losing over 50lbs herself, Dr. McBarron has been able to connect deeply with her patients and provide an extremely personal, effective experience. Today, Dr. McBarron lives and works with her husband in Nevada where they enjoy hiking, weightlifting, other sports and traveling. No longer seeing patients one on one in private practice, Dr. McBarron can reach and help even more people thru public speaking, writing and social media.

