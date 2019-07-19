Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Embarks on a New Direction and Vision

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK: ANDI) is excited to announce it is entering the rapid growth market of hemp and CBD. The new management has over 4 years of successful experience in the exploding cannabis market. Therefore, it makes great business sense for the Company to take advantage of those successes and sales contacts.

In the hemp and CBD industry, there are thousands of start-ups diving into the market. However, there is little to no regulation and oversight. Customers are being overwhelmed and confused by the amount of conflicting data in the marketplace. There is a void of trusted brands and no set standard of quality. ANDI is going to change this. ANDIAMO's vision is to set the industry standard in products, education and customer service. We are working to create brands everyone can trust in a booming, yet unregulated, market.

The Opportunity: Cannabis is the most dynamic growth industry in our lifetime. Its rapid success in the last few years is just a fraction of the growth that we expect to see in the future. This provides us a great opportunity to consolidate several leaders within the hemp industry and take advantage of this unprecedented expansion. ANDI will focus on high quality companies within the hemp space. It is looking to consolidate vertically integrated companies in this space from farms, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail. In doing so, we will capitalize on the opportunities and create brands from seed to sale which consumers can completely trust.

Why: At ANDIAMO, we care about all aspects of the trade. Our primary purpose is to educate consumers and change their lives. As a parent company, we also have the goal to provide experience and resources to emerging companies and allow for their accelerated growth in tandem with ours. We strive to use the strengths of all corporations involved to create a brand which will ensure quality for the customers and create success for our partners.

How: ANDI aims to acquire five to eight companies within the hemp industry. We are working on bringing in companies we feel will work well within the mix. Specifically, we are looking for established companies with recurring revenues who need capital to move their business to the next level of profitability. "What we offer our partners is financial resources, media attention, celebrity endorsements, and strategic partnerships. Together we can create an overall ecosystem of knowledge, experience, expertise and media attention to build a platform of excellent hemp products." says Andiamo's President, Mike McDonald.

Ultimately, our brand is all about our partners and consumers. As we focus on the healing properties of hemp and provide a product people can trust, we can change lives and create a profitable corporation.

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

