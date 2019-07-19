Crypto.com Now Shipping MCO Visa Cards in the United States

HONG KONG, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- July 14th, 2019 - Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces that its MCO Visa Card is now shipping to customers in the United States. This marks a huge step forward for the organization in its goal of accelerating the world's acceptance of cryptocurrency conversion.

The MCO Visa Card is a prepaid card that features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, up to 5% back on all spending, unlimited airport lounge access, and subscription rebates for popular streaming services based on the number of MCO staked. It also has an updated design which prominently features the Crypto.com brand icon, the Ethereum Lion, and includes a new Frosted Rose Gold card.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are thrilled to announce our US launch date and unveil our new card range with the Frosted Rose Gold card. Unrivaled perks and incredibly powerful Crypto.com App make the MCO Visa card a must-have card for every cryptocurrency holder in the U.S. It's shipping today."

Reservations for the MCO Visa Card are made using the Crypto.com App which includes a three-minute customer onboarding process including ID verification. Using the App, customers are able to manage their card usage, move funds between crypto and fiat, and freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap. The App also allows users to securely buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies.

Notes: All MCO Visa Card transactions are in US Dollars only. All cryptocurrency exchanges to US Dollars take place before users may load their MCO Visa Card for use on the Visa network.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank is the prepaid card issuer and Foris, Inc. is the Program Manager in the U.S. card launch for the MCO Visa Card Program. ATM bank fees may apply.

MCO Prepaid Visa Card: BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949465/Crypto_MCO_Visa_Cards.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949466/Crypto_MCO_Visa_Cards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

